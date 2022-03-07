IU tournament run ends

INDIANAPOLIS – Caitlin Clark threw the ball to the rafters, and when it came down, Indiana's chance for its first Big Ten Tournament championship in two decades was gone.

The No. 5 seed Hoosiers got 20 points and seven rebounds from Grace Berger and frustrated Clark, the nation's leading scorer, into a 6-for-17 shooting performance, but they had no answer for Iowa center Monika Czinano, who poured in 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Hawkeyes to a 74-67 triumph in the tournament final Sunday in front of a crowd of 8,709 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Iowa (23-7) captured its second Big Ten Tournament crown in four years.

Indiana (22-8) is still looking for its first since 2002. It was the Hoosiers' third loss to the Hawkeyes in 16 days.

“You have a disappointed group of young ladies in (the locker room),” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. “A lot of them were tearful, I'll say that. You just reassure them that you're proud and you keep their head high. ... The biggest thing is we have more basketball. It's not the end for us.”

The Hoosiers, who won three games in three days to reach the tournament final, will likely be a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament and host first- and second-round games in Bloomington.

They will learn their NCAA draw Sunday.

Iowa led 51-48 at the outset of the fourth quarter and stretched its lead to 58-52 when Czinano notched an old-fashioned three-point play on a right-handed jump hook from the baseline.

Czinano ran the advantage to 70-63 with another shot from the post with 2:40 left.

The 6-foot-3 center went 13 for 18 from the field. Indiana center Mackenzie Holmes, who is still at less than full strength after midseason knee surgery, struggled to contain Czinano all afternoon, and the Iowa post had 10 points in the fourth quarter.

“She puts so much pressure on you because half the time she doesn't even dribble,” Moren said of Czinano. “She shoots it so fast, so blitzing, double-teaming, we tried, but she shoots the ball so fast if you're late to your double she's going to make you pay.”

The Hoosiers closed to within 70-66 on a 3-pointer from Nicole Cardaño-Hillary to snap a 1-for-11 stretch from beyond the arc. Indiana went 4 for 19 from long range despite a bevy of good looks. Berger insisted the fatigue from playing a fourth game in four days was not a factor in the poor shooting performance.

“I think we're in better shape than any team in the country, so I don't think that's a reason,” Berger said.

After Cardaño-Hillary cut the deficit to four points, Czinano cut through the lane and barreled into Berger. The referee ruled the play a block, making it Berger's fifth foul and sending Czinano to the foul line, where she split a pair of free throws with 50 seconds left to make it 71-66.

Indiana's Ali Patberg charged to the rim and drew contact on the ensuing possession, but no foul was called, and the Hawkeyes staved off Indiana's pressure to clinch the title in the final seconds.

Cardaño-Hillary had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers and frustrated Clark, the Big Ten Player of the Year who scores nearly 27 points per contest, into committing four offensive fouls. The Iowa sophomore managed 18 points and seven rebounds but never looked comfortable as Indiana threw everything it had into slowing her down.

“(Cardaño-Hillary) has been so terrific in that particular matchup,” Moren said. “I don't know that Cait Clark would ever admit it, but I don't think she enjoys Nikki guarding her.”

Holmes had 11 points on 3-for-4 shooting, seven rebounds and two blocks. Aleksa Gulbe chipped in 11 points and six rebounds for the Hoosiers.

dsinn@jg.net