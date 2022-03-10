No wiggle room left for Hoosiers

Do-or-die games start now for Indiana.

The Hoosiers are on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they enter the Big Ten Tournament; as of Wednesday, No. 9 seed Indiana (18-12) was the first team out of ESPN's bracket projections.

That makes the stakes clear-cut for IU's matchup with eighth-seeded Michigan (17-13) this morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis: win and the Hoosiers' hopes for a tournament berth are alive; lose and the NIT beckons.

“Everyone in our locker room knows how much we need this game and they're willing to do anything to win,” All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “We know where we stand and we know that we have to go get this one.”

The Hoosiers find themselves in this position after a stretch of seven losses in nine games to end the regular season, culminating in a deflating 67-65 defeat at rival Purdue on Saturday.

The losses in that stretch have been excruciating – the Hoosiers held a lead in the last six minutes of each of their last six games, but won only two of them.

“If you win those games, (the players are) in a good place mentally in terms of moving forward each time they're in that position,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “We haven't won them. So we keep making some of the same mistakes, missing some wide-open shots that other teams seem to make against us.”

Woodson often points out his team has put itself in a position to win almost every game this season. In fact, the Hoosiers have lost just three of their 31 games by double digits.

One game in which they never had a chance to win, however, was an 80-62 loss to Michigan at Assembly Hall on Jan. 23.

That thumping was three days after Indiana had snapped a nine-game losing streak against Purdue and had watched its fans celebrate by storming the court in Bloomington. Jackson-Davis admitted the Hoosiers took Michigan, which came into the game with an 8-7 record, for granted.

The game tape makes that clear, Woodson said.

“After watching the film again, we did nothing right in that game, I mean, on both ends of the floor,” the first-year coach said. “Our defensive coverages were awful. It was one of those games where I just thought we didn't show up to play.”

The rematch today also has plenty of implications for Michigan. While the Wolverines likely sewed up a tournament spot with wins over Michigan State and Ohio State in the season's final week, they probably need at least one more win to avoid a First Four play-in game.

The Maize and Blue crushed Indiana the first time the teams met with pick-and-rolls. All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson spent the afternoon setting crushing screens and then rolling to the basket for easy baskets or stepping out to shoot 3-pointers. The 7-foot sophomore notched 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting and went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

“When they came off screens, if our guards get hit, we're supposed to switch and we didn't switch,” Jackson-Davis said. “It let (Dickinson) have wide-open shots and he was hitting them. Taking that away is going to be big for us.”

Michigan shot 57% from the field and 65% from 3-point range in the first meeting.

Notes: Indiana guard Trey Galloway, who has not played since Feb. 15 because of a groin injury, has remained out of practice in recent days and it appears unlikely he will play against the Wolverines. He warmed up against Purdue on Saturday. ... Race Thompson, who went through Senior Day festivities against Rutgers on March 2, said it is “up in the air” whether he will return for his final season of eligibility next year and “it is very possible I could be coming back.”

