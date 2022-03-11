Epic comeback could push Hoosiers over NCAA hump

INDIANAPOLIS – Over and over again in his first year at the helm, Indiana coach Mike Woodson has talked about the need to get his team “over the hump,” to help it learn to play with confidence and poise in crucial moments.

Maybe securing the largest postseason comeback in 122 years of Hoosiers basketball will push Indiana to the other side of that hump.

The No. 9 seed Hoosiers roared back from a 17-point second-half deficit to defeat eighth-seeded Michigan 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday behind 24 points, 19 in the second half, from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Xavier Johnson.

Woodson charged into the locker room after the game and bellowed, “What about them Hoosiers!” at the top of his lungs as the players descended into chaos around him.

“This is probably the biggest win for our program in such a long, long time,” Woodson said. “This team, they just won't quit. ... This is really gratifying in terms of getting over the hump on a major stage, a big game that we had to win.”

Indiana (19-12) came into the game as the first team out of ESPN's NCAA Tournament projections and the victory likely pushes the Hoosiers into the field as of this morning. Whether they would remain there if they lose against top-seeded Illinois (22-8) in the quarterfinals today remains to be seen.

The Hoosiers and Fighting Illini tip off at 11:30 a.m. A win would almost certainly clinch an NCAA berth for the Cream and Crimson. It is Indiana's first trip to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament since 2017.

“I've never played on Friday (in the tournament), so it's a new experience for me,” Jackson-Davis said. “I hope I see a lot of fans in the stadium and we're going to go out and compete.”

Indiana would not have reached Friday without a second-half performance from Jackson-Davis that saw him go 8 for 11 from the field, snare four rebounds and block four shots.

To hear forward tell it, the catalyst for that was a push from Woodson at halftime.

“In the locker room, Coach Woody got on me,” Jackson-Davis said. “He told me I wasn't playing up to my capabilities, but then he said at the same time, basketball's two halves.”

Jackson-Davis went just 2 for 6 from the field in the first half and Indiana trailed 41-28 at the break. The Wolverines stretched the lead to 60-43 with 12:52 left when Eli Brooks sliced to the rim for a layup.

Indiana started climbing back into the game when Johnson hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, his third of the day. The Hoosiers went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc.

After a Trey Galloway steal, Johnson passed ahead to Jackson-Davis for a dunk to make it 60-50.

On another fastbreak with 7:40 to go, Galloway cut across the lane and found Jackson-Davis inside with a pretty pass for a layup to bring the Hoosiers within six. Johnson found Miller Kopp for a 3 to make it a one-point deficit and Jackson-Davis put Indiana in front with a pair of free throws at the 5:39 mark.

After the junior forward muscled to the rim against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson for a layup with 1:54 left, Indiana led 71-64 and had completed a 28-4 run.

The Wolverines did not have a field goal for more than 11 minutes and missed 13 consecutive shots. The run also included seven Michigan turnovers.

“We believed we were going to win and we kind of saw them deflating and deflating,” Jackson-Davis said of the Wolverines during Indiana's comeback.

Michigan cut the lead to two on a Brooks 3-pointer with 44 seconds left, but Johnson calmly sank two free throws with 10 seconds to play clinch the dramatic triumph.

“We want to win this whole thing,” Johnson said, “and that's what we plan on doing.”

