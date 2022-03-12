Hoosiers hungry for more

INDIANAPOLIS – Race Thompson jumped as high as he could and punched a fist in the air. Xavier Johnson bounced around like a jackrabbit, screaming at the crowd. Trayce Jackson-Davis pointed at the large contingent of Indiana fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and walked methodically toward them, arms aloft, beckoning for more noise.

The aftermath of No. 9 seed Indiana's 65-63 upset of top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday turned into a raucous celebration and for good reason – the Hoosiers very likely punched their ticket to their first NCAA Tournament since 2016 with the victory, their second in two days after a triumph over No. 8 seed Michigan on Thursday.

Jackson-Davis emphasized, however, the Hoosiers want more.

“It's big for us, honestly,” Jackson-Davis said. “But ... we didn't pack for two days, we didn't pack for three days, we packed to win the Big Ten (Tournament), and that's what Coach (Mike) Woodson's put a big emphasis on this year. I'm glad we got this W today to solidify our (NCAA Tournament) spot, but at the same time, we want to play two more games.”

Jackson-Davis turned in his second straight 20-point game Friday, pouring in 21 – 15 in the second half – on 9-for-13 shooting. He also added seven rebounds. He scored 19 in the second half of Thursday's win over Michigan. On Friday, he became the 17th IU player with 1,500 career points.

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson added 13 points and six assists and Race Thompson chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

The victory pushed the Hoosiers (20-12) to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013. They'll face No. 5 seed Iowa (24-9) at 1 p.m. today for a trip to the championship game.

Indiana has won multiple Big Ten Tournament games for the first time since 2003.

“It was Indiana's day,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “(The Big Ten) is the best league in the country, and if there was any doubt whether (the Hoosiers) were in (the NCAA Tournament), that should definitely solidify them.”

Indiana trailed 57-54 after Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins hit his career-best fourth 3-pointer with 5:04 to go. Jackson-Davis responded, attacking the rim from the foul line and scoring around 7-foot Illinois center Kofi Cockburn and then knocking in a 17-foot jump shot to put the Hoosiers on top again.

The jumper was the type of shot teams have dared Jackson-Davis to attempt all season, the type Woodson has been imploring him to take.

“I said, 'Hallelujah!'” Woodson said. “He doesn't have a bad looking shot and he shoots them in practice, but he made one that really counted.”

Hawkins put Illinois back in front with a pair of free throws, but Jackson-Davis answered again, spinning past Cockburn and scoring with his right hand, another skill Woodson has pushed him to develop.

Cockburn, who scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, hit two foul shots with 33 seconds to make it a 63-62 Illinois lead, but then reached in and fouled Jackson-Davis on the ensuing possession, giving him a one-and-one. He calmly swished both free throws to give the Hoosiers the lead for good.

Jackson-Davis was 0-4 against Illinois in his career entering Friday. A 74-57 loss to the Illini in February in which he only managed six points had sapped his confidence and sent him into a slump, he said.

“There's been a lot of talk, especially the last two years, of me not showing up at the end of the season,” Jackson-Davis said. “So I'm trying to change that narrative. ... Illinois was a bully today and I think we took care of that problem.”

Illinois had two opportunities for a go-ahead basket in the final 15 seconds, but guard Trent Frazier threw the ball out of bounds on the first try and, after Miller Kopp missed a free throw for the Hoosiers, Andre Curbelo's layup attempt fell off the rim with 1.7 seconds left.

When Jackson-Davis grabbed the rebound, Johnson sprinted to the other end of the court, pinwheeling his arms in jubilation. The party was on.

“Coach Woodson got us to believe,” Johnson said. “Everybody believes that we can win.”

