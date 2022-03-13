IU's hopes buried by Bohannon's bank

INDIANAPOLIS – The thunk of Jordan Bohannon's 3-pointer glancing off the backboard sounded like the clock striking midnight and it signaled the end of No. 9 seed Indiana's Cinderella run in the Big Ten Tournament.

Bohannon's prayer from 28 feet banked in with 1.1 seconds left to lift No. 5 seed Iowa to an 80-77 win over the Hoosiers in the tournament semifinals Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and denied Indiana its first trip to the championship game since 2001.

Instead of playing for its first Big Ten Tournament title, the Hoosiers (20-13) will have to wait anxiously today, hoping the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee decides they have done enough to earn its first invitation to March Madness since 2016.

Most experts have the Hoosiers in the field.

“I don't think anyone wants to see us right now,” forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “I think we've proven not only to the Big Ten but to the country that we're a top team that can compete with anyone. So it took a last-second 3 to beat us (against) the hottest team in the Big Ten right now and it stings, but at the same time I feel like we've got a lot of ball left.”

The Hawkeyes (25-9) advanced with their eighth win in nine games, spoiling a heroic effort from Jackson-Davis, who poured in 31 points on 15-for-21 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. His 76 points and 25 rebounds in three tournament games, including wins over Michigan and Illinois, set Indiana records.

Point guard Xavier Johnson scored 20 points and dished nine assists in Indiana's first semifinal appearance since 2013.

Johnson made what looked like an enormous play with 33 seconds left when he poked the ball away from Iowa's Tony Perkins in the backcourt. The ball bounced to Trey Galloway, who fed it back to Johnson for a wide-open layup that knotted the score at 77 with 30 seconds to go.

Indiana defended Iowa's final possession perfectly for 25 seconds, leaving Bohannon several steps behind the 3-point line with nowhere to go and the clock under five seconds. He hoisted it up over Galloway and it dropped for Iowa's fourth 3-pointer in the final 2:27.

“I thought it was going to be long and then it banked in and sometimes that's what happens,” Jackson-Davis said. “It's March, so obviously March Madness, it's a crazy, crazy time of year.”

Indiana led 38-32 at halftime and pushed its lead to 67-58 with 5:29 left after Miller Kopp made two 3-pointers in 42 seconds and Jackson-Davis threw down a fast break dunk following a Johnson steal.

Iowa started its comeback with a 3-pointer from Keegan Murray and tied the game at 71 when Bohannon hit from deep. On Iowa's next possession, Murray hit again from long distance to put the Hawkeyes in front with 1:51 remaining.

Murray, the Big Ten's leading scorer, scored 32 and went 8 for 10 from 3-point range. He also had nine rebounds.

Jackson-Davis scored to bring Indiana within 74-73, but the Hoosiers lost Bohannon with 51 seconds left and he buried a 3 from the top of the key.

Iowa went 14 of 32 from beyond the arc and made five of its last six. Indiana was 5 of 19 from deep.

“Just missed communications,” Jackson-Davis said. “Our defense relies heavy on talking and sometimes guys get confused and you've just got to talk it out. (The Hawkeyes) got loose for a few.”

Despite the loss, the Hoosiers and Woodson struck an upbeat tone about their chances of breaking the program's longest NCAA Tournament drought in a half-century.

“I'm excited for (the players) because they worked their butts off this year to put themselves in (position to make the NCAA Tournament),” Woodson said. “But again, until the committee says Indiana's going to the tournament, we're still sitting here waiting to hear those words.”

