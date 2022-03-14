Hoosiers, Irish draw games in First Four

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana and Notre Dame are going dancing. Barely.

The Hoosiers and Irish officially broke respective NCAA Tournament droughts Sunday when they received invitations to the First Four in Dayton, meaning they were among the last four teams to be selected for the 68-team field.

Indiana (20-13) will play at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton Arena against Wyoming for the right to earn a No. 12 seed. The winner will move on to face fifth-seeded St. Mary's on Thursday in Portland, Oregon. Notre Dame (22-10) will get a No. 11 seed if it can get past Rutgers at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will get a date with No. 6 seed Alabama in San Diego on Friday.

It's the first NCAA trip for Indiana since 2016, snapping the longest drought in a half-century for the five-time national champions. Coach Mike Woodson is just the third Hoosiers coach to lead them to the Big Dance in his inaugural season, joining Mike Davis and Kelvin Sampson.

No player on Indiana's roster has played in the NCAA Tournament previously.

“If you come to college to play basketball, you come to try to make the tournament and get an education,” Woodson said. “A lot of these guys have been sitting on the sideline for some years watching NCAA basketball being played in March and never really knowing what it's about.

“I think it's a beautiful thing. I'm so thrilled because these guys have worked their butts off to get to this point, and I want to see them move on. I want to see us continue to win. That's what it's all about.”

Notre Dame is in the tournament for the first time since 2017, snapping the longest drought in the 22-year tenure of coach Mike Brey. The Irish have been a March Madness participant 13 times under Brey and reached the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016.

“To see these guys from last year, a beaten down group watching the Selection Show and not being part of it, to being part of it, we're honored,” Brey said. “I'm very proud of this group for chasing it for a year after watching it last year.”

Notre Dame strayed close to the bubble after losing to Virginia Tech in its ACC Tournament opener. As penance, the Irish drew the Scarlet Knights (18-13), who made the tournament despite nonconference losses to Lafayette, Massachusetts and DePaul. They went 12-8 in Big Ten play and won four games in a row against ranked opponents in February with victories against Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Hoosiers believed they had punched their ticket to the tournament with a pair of wins in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday and Saturday over Michigan and conference champion Illinois. They ended up much closer to the bubble than many believed and suffered through an excruciating wait as the first three regions were released on the Selection Show without IU appearing.

The Hoosiers finally saw their name appear in the East Region, the same bracket as Purdue and Kentucky.

“We were supernervous, just super anxious because we were the last region,” Hoosiers point guard Rob Phinisee said. “Every time a region came up we thought we were going to get chosen. But everyone is just super excited, and now we just have to get right to work.”

Indiana will take on a Wyoming team that went 25-8 and spent a week in the AP Poll at No. 22 after starting 21-3. The Cowboys earned an at-large bid. If the Hoosiers can beat Wyoming, they face a difficult trip west to take on a rested Gaels team playing on its native coast.

“It what it is,” Woodson said. “At the end of the day, we're in. It's not going to be hard for me to get these guys to understand what's at stake here. We're in the tournament. We want to try to stay in the tournament.”

