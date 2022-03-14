Indiana gets No. 3 seed, to open at home; Notre Dame 5th seed

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana earned a No. 3-seed and will face 14-seed Charlotte in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

That's the highest seed in team history for the Hoosiers (22-8), who made the NCAA field for the eighth time. As 1 through 4 seeds traditionally play host to first- and second-round games, this is also the first time Indiana will get to play an NCAA tournament game at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers were a No. 4-seed in 2021, when they reached the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight for the first time, but they did not get to play host to the early rounds as the entire tournament was held in a “bubble” in and around San Antonio, because of COVID-19.

“My first season, we were at Oregon, and I vividly remember just thinking after we lost in the second round how much of an advantage it was for Oregon to play on their home court with their fans,” guard Ali Patberg said. “That's why we play all season, obviously to get to the NCAA tournament. But we wanted to host, it was a goal of ours.”

Charlotte is 22-9 and secured a place in the tournament by beating Louisiana Tech 68-63 in the Conference USA championship game Saturday. The winner of the first-round game will face 6-seed Kentucky (19-11) – which beat Indiana 88-67 back in November – or 11-seed Princeton (24-4). N.C. State (29-3) is the top seed in the Bridgeport Region, and UConn (25-5) is the second seed.

“We're going to focus on Charlotte. That's always going to be how we do our business,” coach Teri Moren said. “I will say our field is really good. Princeton is a very good team, obviously Kentucky is a really good team. It's first things first for us, we're going to focus on Charlotte and what we have to do to get to the next round.”

Elsewhere in the Bridgeport Regional, Notre Dame (22-8) earned a No. 5 seed and will open the tournament against No. 12 seed UMass (26-6) on Saturday. The game will be played in Norman, Oklahoma, and the winner will get the victor from No. 4-seed Oklahoma vs. No. 13-seed IUPUI.

The Minutewomen beat Dayton 62-56 in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship last week to guarantee themselves a spot in the field, which has been expanded from 64 to 68 teams this year.

The Irish are returning to the big dance for the first time since 2019, when they lost 82-81 to Baylor in the championship final. The tournament was not played in 2020 because of COVID-19, and Notre Dame was not selected in 2021, when the team went 10-10 in its first season under coach Niele Ivey.

This is Ivey's first time at the tournament as a head coach but far from her first as a member of the program: Ivey has been a part of the team for all nine of Notre Dame's Final Four appearances, two as a player and seven as an assistant coach (including one national championship in each role). The Irish are fourth nationwide with 27 NCAA Tournament bids in program history.

Michigan (22-6) and DeKalb grad Leigha Brown earned the No. 3 seed in the Wichita Region and will open play against No. 14-seed American (23-8), which beat Bucknell for the Patriot League title Sunday. Michigan will play host to the first two rounds. As is the case for Indiana, this is the highest seed for Michigan in program history and the first time the Wolverines will play an NCAA tournament game in Ann Arbor.

In Indiana's case, Moren insists there's no magic or secret sauce behind the Hoosiers' ascent from a team fighting to get into the NCAA field to a team that gets to play host.

“When we arrived eight years ago, this is what we envisioned, every year to take a step, another step,” Moren said. “A lot of our growth has to do with the players we recruited and brought into Bloomington. Without them, none of this would be possible. They all believed in the vision of what we wanted to do, and that was to win championships. That was to get to the NCAA Tournament and make a run in the tournament.

“They've all bought into this idea that the only way we get there is by the work that we do.”

vjacobsen@jg.net