Indiana vs. Wyoming

When: 9:10 p.m. today

Where: Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Records: Indiana (20-13), Wyoming (25-8)

TV: TruTV

Radio: 92.3 FM, 100.9 FM, 1380 AM

Breakdown: Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 by beating Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. Wyoming, a member of the Mountain West Conference, earned an at-large bid despite a 68-61 loss to Boise State in the semifinals of the MWC Tournament. ... The winner of tonight's matchup will earn a No. 12 seed and fly to Portland, Oregon, to take on No. 5 seed St. Mary's (25-7) in the first full round of the tournament Thursday. ... The last time the Hoosiers played in the tournament, they reached the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 1 seed and eventual runner-up North Carolina. ... The five-season tournament drought was the Hoosiers' longest in 50 years. ... With a win, Indiana coach Mike Woodson would become just the second IU coach, along with Kelvin Sampson, to win an NCAA Tournament game in his first year in charge. ... No player on Indiana's roster has played in a tournament game. ... In recent games, Indiana has emphasized the pick-and-roll, with point guard Xavier Johnson and power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis accounting for the most of Indiana's production. Jackson-Davis averages 18.1 points on 59% shooting and has scored more than 20 points in three straight games. Johnson is averaging 18.4 points and 7.7 assists in his last seven contests. ... The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten and are No. 17 in the country in opponent field goal percentage at 39.1%. ... Indiana held leads in the last six minutes of nine straight games and has won only four of them. ... Wyoming is playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2015. ... The Cowboys have won one tournament game in their history, beating Gonzaga in 2002. ... Wyoming is led by 6-foot-9 forward Graham Ike and his 19.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest. Point guard Hunter Maldonado stands 6-7 and produces 18.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest. ... The Cowboys are 0-2 against major-conference opponents this season, with losses to Arizona (94-65) and Stanford (66-63).

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette