IU grateful Jackson-Davis stayed

INDIANAPOLIS – Trayce Jackson-Davis calls himself a “Hoosier, born and bred.”

After toiling away as the best player on two mediocre Indiana teams in 2020 and 2021, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball out of Center Grove High School had to make a decision last year: With a new coach, Mike Woodson, installed in place of Archie Miller, would Jackson-Davis give one more year of his basketball career to the team he so desperately wants to succeed?

After a two-hour conversation with Woodson, in which the new coach laid a blueprint for ways he could help Jackson-Davis improve, the second-team All-Big Ten forward was sold.

He bought into Woodson's vision for himself and the coach's vision for the program.

“That's why I came back, I believe in this tradition,” Jackson-Davis said in April. “I believe what we have here is something special. I want to be one of the reasons why. I don't want to be someone who ran away when it was tough.”

Tonight, Indiana will play in its first NCAA Tournament game in six seasons, a matchup against Wyoming (25-8) in the First Four in Dayton.

The Hoosiers (20-13) earned a place in March Madness, in part, because of a terrific effort by Jackson-Davis in the Big Ten Tournament, when he set Indiana records for points (76) and rebounds (25) in a single conference tournament and carried the Hoosiers to wins over Michigan and Illinois.

“I'm just glad (we're in the NCAA Tournament) because we didn't have the year that wanted, but we're just showing people here at this (Big Ten) Tournament and just believing in what we're doing and how (Woodson)'s going to help us get to where we need to be,” Jackson-Davis said. “And I think this tournament has shown that we're still here, and Indiana basketball is going to get back on top here soon.”

After the win over the Illini, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said he and Woodson had a “nice celebration” when Jackson-Davis decided to return for Woodson's first season, admitting it was a “big deal” for the early stages of the coach's tenure.

“I love Trayce as a person,” Dolson said. “I thanked him several times after the game, I said, 'Trayce, you're always going to be remembered as a person who really helped get our program back.' ... I'll always be grateful for what Trayce did in sticking by us.”

For much of Jackson-Davis's junior season, that crowning moment was a long way off. The Hoosiers constantly came up short in close games and a trip to the NIT seemed the most likely outcome after seven losses in nine games entering the conference tourney.

Worse, Jackson-Davis struggled through a monthlong slump at the end of the season, a drop in production that continued through the first half of Indiana's conference tournament opener against Michigan on Thursday. At halftime of that game, Woodson “told me I wasn't playing up to my capabilities” Jackson-Davis said.

Woodson picked the right button to press. His star scored 19 points in the second half to lead the Hoosiers back from 17 points down; followed that with 21 points, including a pair of game-winning free throws with 26 seconds left, in an upset of top-seeded Illinois; and nearly dragged Indiana to a win over eventual tournament champion Iowa with 31 points – a total that moved him into 16th place on the all-time IU scoring list – and 10 rebounds in the semifinals.

“There's been a lot of talk, especially the last two years of me not showing up at the end of the season, so I'm trying to change that narrative,” Jackson-Davis said.

The Hoosiers have to change a lot of narratives in Dayton tonight and possibly beyond. If they do, it will be in large part because of the star who stayed and then delivered.

