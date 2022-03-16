Hoosiers push past Wyoming behind Jackson-Davis, Geronimo

DAYTON, Ohio – Trayce Jackson-Davis carried Indiana into March Madness with a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament. On Tuesday, the southpaw forward carried the Hoosiers a step further, into the Round of 64.

This time, he had an assist from a re-energized Jordan Geronimo.

Indiana topped Wyoming 66-58 in the Hoosiers' first NCAA Tournament game in six years behind 29 points for Jackson-Davis on 10-for-16 shooting in front of a raucous pro-Indiana crowd of 12,522 at Dayton Arena. Geronimo, who missed Saturday's game against Iowa with a knee injury, returned and scored a career-high 15 points, 11 in the second half, and added seven rebounds.

"It's surreal," Jackson-Davis said of leading the Hoosiers to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2016. "Even just for the First Four game it was a surreal environment. I've always dreamed about playing in this tournament and finally being able to live out that dream and just performing at the highest level, I'm truly grateful.

"We didn't want to be in the (First Four) game, but sometimes the ball doesn't roll your way and some things happen. But just playing in front of our fans and almost like a home crowd one more time, I thought it was awesome. And then just being on this national stage, I thought it was really cool."

The victory sends the Hoosiers (21-13) into the tournament's Round of 64 as a No. 12 seed, setting up a clash with No. 5 seed St. Mary's (25-7) in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday. Indiana will likely play that next game in a much more neutral environment, but coach Mike Woodson issued a plea to make the Gaels feel unwelcome, as well.

"Hoosier Nation, I need you all," the first-year coach said. "I need 8,000 people in Portland. Can we do that?"

Against Wyoming, Jackson-Davis continued the torrid stretch that has seen him score 20 points in four straight games for the first time this season. He added nine rebounds and a block to his line and put the Hoosiers in front 54-47 when he threw down a two-handed dunk off an alley-oop from Xavier Johnson with 3:43 left.

After a timeout, Geronimo scored inside on another assist by Johnson, who totaled seven helpers. The Cowboys put on a full-court press, but Johnson broke it and found Jackson-Davis for another alley-oop dunk the star forward punctuated with a "raise the roof" celebration as the lead grew to 58-49 with 2:32 to go.

Wyoming hung around in the final minutes because Indiana twice fouled a shooter in the act of attempting a 3-pointer, handing the Cowboys six points. Geronimo and Parker Stewart each committed one such foul and Trey Galloway also fouled Drake Jeffries as he went up for a layup, which fell, slicing the deficit to six with 23 seconds left.

The Hoosiers held on thanks mostly to Jackson-Davis, who knifed to the rim for a finger roll with 1:04 to go and then hit a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining to clinch the victory.

"Wyoming, their staff did a great job with their team playing extremely hard and really pushed us," Woodson said. "And I thought our guys responded. ... Trayce was who he's been pretty much all year."

Jackson-Davis moved into 15th on the all-time IU scoring list and is averaging 26.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in his last four contests.

The Hoosiers led 30-25 after a first half that saw the teams combine to shoot 35% from the field. The Cowboys (25-9) cut the deficit to one early in the second stanza, but Jackson-Davis scored in the lane with his left hand to make it 36-33.

Then, Geronimo took over. The sophomore forward scored nine of Indiana's next 11 points, starting the spurt with a powerful put-back dunk, his third of the game, running the baseline for a layup off a pass from Johnson and then drilling a corner 3-pointer, Indiana's first 3 in more than 22 minutes of game time. He capped the run with a spin to the rim and a soft finish that put IU up 47-39, equaling its biggest lead.

"He's a freak, that's what we call him, freak of nature," Jackson-Davis said of Geronimo. "Sometimes even in the huddle he'll do something and I'll look at him and say, 'You're a freak.' Because some of the things he does are just out of this world. He's blessed with God-given athleticism and talent. And you get to see it on display, and I think that's really cool."

With the win, Woodson became the second coach to start his head coaching career in the NBA and then lead a college team to an NCAA Tournament in his first year at the amateur level. Woodson's coaching mentor, Larry Brown, accomplished the feat in 1983 at Kansas.

"I still got a long way to go," Woodson said, laughing, of learning how to coach in the NCAA Tournament. "No, it was fun. But again, this is not about me. It's about these guys that wear this (Indiana) uniform and my staff and helping me try to push these guys over the top. And I thought tonight they answered the bell loud and clear."

Indiana's defense held Wyoming's top two guards in check: top 3-point shooter Drake Jeffries went 0 for 6 from beyond the arc, while 6-foot-7 point guard Hunter Maldonado, who tried to keep his team in the game with post-ups against smaller IU guards, committed 10 turnovers.

Wyoming gave the ball away 19 times and Indiana had a 17-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

"They're all great players," Maldonado said of the Hoosiers. "Obviously they're at Indiana for a reason. That's a school with great history. I don't think any one thing was what made the difference, but collectively they sat down. Over the course of the game they were able to muck it up a little bit, more than some of the teams in our conference [the Mountain West]."

In addition to its ability to create turnovers, the Hoosiers also grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, notching a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points. Those extra possessions helped Indiana overcome a 2-for-13 night from 3-point range and a 12-for-20 mark at the foul line.

"It was all-around effort by all our guys," Jackson-Davis said. "It's not always going to be your night offensively, but defensively I thought we did real good."

