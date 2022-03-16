Hoosiers still dancing

DAYTON, Ohio – Trayce Jackson-Davis carried Indiana into the NCAA Tournament with a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament. On Tuesday, the southpaw forward carried the Hoosiers a step further, through the First Four.

Indiana topped Wyoming 66-58 in the Hoosiers' first NCAA Tournament game in six years behind 29 points for Jackson-Davis on 10-of-16 shooting in front of a raucous pro-Indiana crowd at Dayton Arena. Jordan Geronimo, who missed Saturday's game against Iowa with a knee injury, returned and scored a career-high 15 points and added seven rebounds for the Hoosiers.

The victory sends the Hoosiers (21-13) into the tournament's Round of 64 as a No. 12 seed, where they will face No. 5 seed St. Mary's (25-7) in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.

Jackson-Davis continued the torrid stretch that has seen him score 20 points in four straight games for the first time this season. He added nine rebounds and a block to his line and put the Hoosiers in front 54-47 with a dunk off an alley-oop from Xavier Johnson with 3:43 left.

After a timeout, Geronimo scored inside on another assist by Johnson. The Cowboys put on a full-court press, but Johnson broke it and found Jackson-Davis for another alley-oop.

With the win, Indiana coach Mike Woodson became the second coach ever to start his head coaching career in the NBA and then lead a college team to an NCAA Tournament in his first year at the amateur level. Larry Brown also accomplished the feat in 1983.

Indiana's offense held Wyoming's top two guards in check: top 3-point shooter Drake Jeffries went 0 for 6 from beyond the arc, while 6-foot-7 point guard Hunter Maldonado tried to keep his team in the game with post-ups against smaller IU guards, but committed 10 turnovers.

Wyoming turned the ball over 19 times and Indiana had a 17-3 advantage in points off giveaways.

