The Matchup: Indiana vs. St. Mary's Positional Breakdown

Indiana's NCAA Tournament First Four matchup against Wyoming in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday was a slugfest, an aesthetically unappealing slog the Hoosiers won 66-58 behind a combined 44 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo. They shot just 2 for 13 from 3-point range, but their defense held in the Cowboys in check.

The Hoosiers (21-13) have no problem playing ugly, slow-paced games, preferring to wear their opponents down with pressure defense, force turnovers that create transition baskets and then turn to Jackson-Davis and (usually) Xavier Johnson to provide just enough half-court scoring to win. On Thursday, in the March Madness Round of 64, No. 12 seed Indiana will meet a stylistically similar team in fifth-seeded St. Mary's. The Gaels (25-7) like to slow the ball down and work for the best shots, which gives them an efficient but low-scoring offense. On defense, they give up the 12th-fewest points in the country. Unless either team gets hot from 3-point range, this game should be another low-scoring affair.

Here is a look at the personnel for each team and how the players match up.

Guards

Indiana used tough, swarming defense and active hands to force Wyoming point guard Hunter Maldonado into 10 turnovers in the First Four game. Such a strategy might be more difficult to execute against St. Mary's and its dangerous backcourt, featuring seniors Logan Johnson, Tommy Kuhse and 6-foot-6 matchup problem Alex Ducas.

Johnson and Kuhse (pronounced like Bob Cousy) are crafty players. Neither is overly athletic, but they are physically strong and can finish through contact around the rim. They're not going to get into the lane much with straight-line drives past their defenders, but they are tricky to guard, using a variety of hesitation dribbles and head movements to get opposing guards off balance. Once they get in the lane, they can draw contact and finish with either hand. Johnson is better around the rim, but Kuhse has the added benefit of being a terrific 3-point shooter, knocking down nearly 47% this season (though on only three attempts per game). Ducas also shoots the 3 (about 39%) and is big enough that he can back down smaller opposing guards, much like Maldonado did against the Hoosiers, though his post game isn't quite as developed as Maldonado's because he doesn't have the ball in his hands nearly as much – he's more of a brute-force player in the post.

The key for Indiana's guards will be defending without fouling, which is easier said than done. Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway in particular are aggressive, handsy defenders and that strategy often works for them, leading to steals and fast-break opportunities. Logan Johnson and Kuhse make that strategy dicey. Indiana needs Xavier Johnson in the game to run the offense and if he picks a couple of cheap whistles early, IU's firepower will drop significantly. Parker Stewart will likely get the first shot against Kuhse or Logan Johnson and will have to work hard to stay in front. If he can't, Indiana might go heavy minutes with lineups that feature Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee together or Xavier Johnson and Galloway. On offense, Xavier Johnson will likely be able to get into the lane off the dribble, as he's quicker than either of St. Mary's guards. That ability opens up a range of drive-and-kick and lob options.

Edge: St. Mary's

Forwards

This position has been something of an enigma for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson has seen his production drop slightly in recent games and he has not been quite the reliable No. 2 scorer he was earlier in the season alongside star Jackson-Davis. Thompson is still a strong rebounder, but his back-to-the-basket game has been less potent recently. He has a chance for a nice game tonight because St. Mary's power forward Kyle Bowen is not Thompson's equal in strength or physicality.

Coach (Mike Woodson) said I'm a leader, I gotta be better," Thompson said. "So I'm going to try to do that for our team coming in tomorrow."

The Hoosiers are hoping to get another big game from Geronimo, who turned in a career-high 15 points and added seven rebounds in the win over Wyoming. Geronimo is more athletic than any of the St. Mary's forwards and should be able to overpower Ducas if he matches up with him offensively. On the other hand, Geronimo might have some trouble staying in front of Ducas off the dribble, though he would be able to shut down his post-up game. As it stands, Geronimo is probably a better option for the Hoosiers at small forward than Miller Kopp, who has been up-and-down as a shooter and fairly mediocre elsewhere. If Kopp isn't hitting from the outside, Geronimo should get the bulk of the minutes at small forward.

If Geronimo is playing big minutes, the Gaels might turn to 6-7 senior Dan Fotu in place of Ducas as Fotu is longer and quicker and should be better able to handle Geronimo's rushes to the rim and tip-dunk attempts.

Slight edge: Indiana

Centers

This is where Indiana really has to make noise. St. Mary's leading scorer Matthias Tass (12.6 points per game) stands 6-10 and shoots 58% from the field, but he does not have the athleticism to dream of guarding Jackson-Davis one-on-one in the post. Much like against Wyoming, when Jackson-Davis had 29 points, Indiana should feed the post as much as possible if the Gaels are intent on not double-teaming the Hoosiers star when he gets the ball with Tass on his back. Tass might be able to front the post somewhat with his big frame and Indiana will have to be ready to rotate the ball and get it into Jackson-Davis in good position. St. Mary's has active hands on post feeds and gets a number of turnovers that way and Indiana has had a propensity to throw poor passes into the post that get knocked away too often.

"I feel like I'm going to have to use a lot of my athleticism and my quick feet," Jackson-Davis said. "I hope (the Gaels are) physical. I think that's what their game plan is going to be. Wyoming kinda did it, as well. But I'm going to have to use my athleticism really."

Tass might be able to score a few times over Jackson-Davis down low – he has a nice right-hand hook with touch – but does not have a bevy of post moves in his bag and if Jackson-Davis contests his shots, the Hoosiers will take live with any of them that go in.

The bottom line is Jackson-Davis should be the best player on the floor. He's averaging 26.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in his last four games and St. Mary's, like Wyoming and Iowa before it, does not have a matchup for him. The Gaels have, however, had significant time to devise a strategy to stop one of the hottest players in the country. Indiana has to be prepared to improvise if St. Mary's sags into the middle and tries to take post touches away.

Big edge: Indiana

Coaching

Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson has been forthright about his inexperience on this stage, but he handled his first NCAA Tournament matchup fairly well. The question will come for Woodson if Xavier Johnson gets in foul trouble early trying to guard Logan Johnson or Kuhse. All season, two fouls in the first half has been an automatic sub-out for the rest of the half for Indiana – Woodson has never wavered from that strategy. But if Johnson is languishing on the bench and IU is struggling to score, will the Indiana coach gamble?

St. Mary's coach Randy Bennett has been here before, coaching in his eighth tournament in 21 years. He has the Gaels seeded higher than they've ever been before and hunting for their second Sweet 16 appearance under Bennett.

Slight edge: St. Mary's

Intangibles

On paper, all of the intangibles are on the side of St. Mary's. The Hoosiers had a nightmarish trip to Portland, not departing Dayton, Ohio, until 4 a.m. eastern because their original plane was not big enough for their whole traveling party. They arrived in Portland five hours later, less than 36 hours before they are scheduled to take on the Gaels, which will be their fifth game in eight days. If they're not an exhausted team, it will be a triumph of conditioning and want-to.

On the other hand, Indiana has already shaken off any NCAA Tournament nerves and should be ready for the moment when it meets St. Mary's. The Gaels have not played since March 8 and could be somewhat rusty. They also have not played in the tournament since 2019 and none of their current stars were big contributors on that team. There could be some nerves for the Gaels in the early going. In addition, Indiana got to play with the brand-new balls the NCAA is using for the tournament. Xavier Johnson said the balls are a little bit different than usual and noted they were the same brand used during the Crossroads Classic in December, where Indiana beat Notre Dame, but Johnson went 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

"It's a rubber ball, that's what it feels like, it's brand new," Johnson said. "When it's broken in, it's a good ball. ... It's just different. It's more sticky, and it's a different English going off the glass when you make layups."

Edge: St. Mary's

Prediction: St. Mary's 57, Indiana 52

