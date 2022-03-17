Ivey named 1st-team NABC All-American

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey was named a first-team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, making it his second All-American honor following a second-team selection by The Associated Press.

He is the third Boilermaker to earn first-team All-American recognition during coach Matt Painter's 17-year tenure, joining JaJuan Johnson and Homestead grad Caleb Swanigan.

Ivey and Swanigan are the only Purdue underclassman first-team All-Americans by any service since 1931.

Basketball

AP women's All-Americans

Rhyne Howard has joined an exclusive group by becoming a three-time Associated Press All-American. The Kentucky senior became the ninth player in women's basketball history to earn first-team honors three times. Howard was joined on the first team by South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Baylor's NaLyssa Smith, Michigan's Naz Hillmon and Stanford's Haley Jones. Hillmon and Jones tied for the fifth spot.

Academic honor to Warriors' guard

Indiana Tech guard Emma Tuominen was named a CoSIDA second-team Academic All-American after maintaining a 4.0 GPA and averaging 14.8 points on 55.5% shooting with 7.5 rebounds. She is the fourth player in program history to earn the honor.

Tourney grad rates released

A diversity report for graduation rates among this year's NCAA Tournament teams found the gap between white and Black men's players has shrunk compared to last season. The study from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found that racial gap in average Graduation Success Rate scores had declined from about 13.4 percentage points last year to 11.4 this season. That was due to gains by Black players (up 3.4 points to 83.7%) outpacing those by white players (up 1.3, to 95.1%).

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

North Side senior Delia Turner will sign today to play volleyball at Northwestern Ohio.

Tennis

Nadal wins again

In Indian Wells, California, nursing a nagging foot injury, Rafael Nadal became the second player in ATP Tour history to start a season 18-0, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.

CORRECTION

Name, affiliation incorrect

Because of a source error, Texas Southern's nickname, the Tigers, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's affiliation with the Southland Conference were incorrect in a story on Page 4B in Wednesday's edition.