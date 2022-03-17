Oregon trail proves to be arduous for Hoosiers

Indiana knew it was in for a rough travel experience after it beat Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament's First Four on Tuesday night.

The schedule dictated the Hoosiers get a plane immediately, take off from the site in Dayton and play a round-of-64 game against St. Mary's tonight in Portland, Oregon.

That would have been difficult enough, but the trip went from tough to nightmarish when the Hoosiers' departure from Dayton was delayed nearly three hours because their first plane, paid for by the NCAA, was too small for the team's traveling party, forcing a switch.

A bumpy plane ride in foul weather ensued and the Hoosiers did not arrive in Portland until close to 9 a.m. Wednesday, barely 34 hours before the matchup against the Gaels. A half-hour bus ride from the airport to the team hotel finished the marathon journey.

“I slept a little bit on the plane, but it was bumpy,” forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “(On the bus), I was like 'Can we please just get here?' We finally got to the hotel room, and I probably fell asleep in three minutes.”

After that ordeal, the 12th-seeded Hoosiers (21-13) will have to take on the No. 5 seed Gaels (25-7), a physical, tough team that has not played since March 8. It will be Indiana's fifth game in eight days. Such is life for the bubble teams relegated to the First Four.

The winner of IU's matchup with St. Mary's moves on to Saturday's round of 32 to face the winner of No. 4 seed UCLA and 13th-seeded Akron, led by East Noble graduate Ali Ali.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who with a win tonight can become the first Hoosiers coach ever to win two NCAA Tournament games in his first year leading the program, insisted his team not use the difficulty of its travel itinerary as an excuse for coming out flat against the Gaels.

Woodson likened the situation to that of the 2004 Detroit Pistons, with whom Woodson was an assistant coach. The team won the NBA championship after four grueling playoff series because, the coach said, “they refused to be tired.” Woodson also joked his players had a much easier situation than when he played in the NBA and had to occasionally sleep upright in the airport before flights.

“It's a grind, man,” Woodson said. “I've always said only the strong will survive, so, really, there is no room to be tired. Yeah, we had a long flight. I get it. Took us a while to get here. But we got here safely. And this is what we signed up for. We're here to try to win a game, see if we can advance.

“I don't want to go home, and I hope these guys feel the same way.”

The Hoosiers spent their three-hour flight delay “goofing off,” as forward Race Thompson put it, basking in their victory over the Cowboys. They even filmed a Tik Tok video of some of the players dancing on the plane as it sat on the tarmac.

“It went viral,” point guard Xavier Johnson said, laughing.

As difficult as Indiana's travel experience was, some of the Hoosiers noted there might be benefits to being the team that has already played an NCAA Tournament game in the matchup against the Gaels. Johnson admitted he felt some nerves during his first-ever tournament game that he believes will abate against St. Mary's. Jackson-Davis added that the Hoosiers feel as though they have momentum after winning three of their last four.

“I honestly think (playing in the First Four) helped us a lot because I think the last three or four days before we were playing our best basketball,” Jackson-Davis said. “It's almost a sense of we get to step on the court before everyone else and we get to continue playing pretty well.

“Just being able to get our feet wet with the tournament, I thought it was good for us.”

