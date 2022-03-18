Indiana runs out of gas, crushed by St. Mary's

Indiana was probably not going to beat St. Mary's tonight, or most nights. The Gaels move the ball as well as anyone, can get in the lane on a regular basis off the dribble and tonight especially they knocked down open 3-pointers. The Hoosiers were probably doomed regardless.

That being said, there were two moments that took a likely loss in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 and turned it into the worst March Madness defeat the Hoosiers have ever suffered, an 82-53 defeat that erased at least some portion of the good feelings from Indiana's run through the Big Ten Tournament and its First Four victory over Wyoming.

The first of those two crucial moments came on Selection Sunday. On that day, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee announced the Hoosiers, if they were to beat the Cowboys in the First Four, would play less than 48 hours later in Portland, Oregon, against a St. Mary's team that would have nine days off by the time the game began. That draw forced the Hoosiers on to a plane at 1 a.m. after beating Wyoming. One plane became another after it was determined the original jet was not built to accommodate Indiana's entire traveling party. The Hoosiers did not leave Dayton, Ohio, the First Four site, until 4 a.m. EST and did not arrive in Portland until less than 34 hours before they were supposed to play again. When they did play, it was their fifth game in eight days, while St. Mary's had not played since the West Coast Conference Tournament title game March 8. It was a near-impossible situation for Indiana and even Gaels coach Randy Bennett recognized it.

"I know Indiana won't use this as an excuse, but the situation they had is tough. They were just playing Wyoming, they're trying to get that win," Bennett said. "They just finished their conference tournament. They really didn't have any chance to prepare for us. ... We played well, but those two teams are more even than that. They just had no chance.

"You could see it on their faces. They were gassed, like probably at halftime. They got in too big a hole. Anyhow, let's set the record straight on that."

Bennett was right, Indiana did refuse to use the travel as an excuse. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who likely played his last game in a Hoosiers uniform tonight, said he didn't think Indiana's poor play had "anything to do with legs." He added moments later, however, the Hoosiers weren't themselves on the defensive end of the floor.

"We've been really, really good on the defensive end of the floor, and tonight we just didn't have it," the All-American forward said. "We didn't have the spark. We were letting guys dribble-drive past us, screen and rolls, open layups, and just not being tough at the rim, stuff of that nature where we make it hard for teams. Tonight they really dictated to us, and we didn't punch back."

It's difficult to have "the spark" on a fifth game in eight days after a cross-country flight and three hours on the tarmac. Indiana certainly could have avoided the travel issues by playing better during the regular season and not getting relegated to the First Four. But the NCAA also needs to strongly considering instituting a rule that bans trips more than one time zone away after the First Four. Notre Dame, which faces Alabama on Friday, is in a similar situation as it was forced to fly from Dayton to San Diego and get ready to play in less than 36 hours. There's no reason that needs to happen.

The second moment that turned this game from a run-of-the-mill loss for the Hoosiers into an embarrassing blowout came midway through the first half. Indiana started the game very well, jumping out to an 18-14 lead and holding St. Mary's to 6 for 15 from the field in the first 10 minutes. As efficient as the Gaels were the rest of the night, for that first 10-minute stretch, Indiana's defense held its own, applying pressure through high-level physicality, which St. Mary's admitted caught it off-guard.

Moments after Indiana went up by four points, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson subbed out starting guards Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart. Over the next two minutes, he brought all five of his starters to the bench at the same time. The Hoosiers collapsed without Johnson and Jackson-Davis on the floor to run the offense and by the time Woodson put the starters back in with 6:41 to play in the first half, Indiana was down by four. Whatever spark the Hoosiers had at the beginning of the game was extinguished and it never returned.

A significant part of that spark in the early going was generated by sophomore Jordan Geronimo, who, after putting together a career game against Wyoming, got off to a terrific start tonight with five points, an offensive rebound and active defense in the three minutes he played in the opening half. St. Mary's clearly had no answer for him athletically, but he picked up two fouls in those three minutes and subbed out with eight minutes left in the half. He did not return until two minutes into the second period and by that time the game was lost. Woodson's mass sub-out of the starters and his refusal to play Geronimo with two fouls – sub-outs for the rest of the first half after picking up two fouls have been automatic all season for the coach – are indicative of the same problem: a lack of flexibility in Woodson's substitution patterns.

Would the Hoosier starters have run out of gas if Woodson had played them the entire first half? Of course, but subbing all five out at once in the NCAA Tournament was a questionable move at best. Indiana's travel situation created a need for a deft touch in substitutions tonight, necessitating a balance between rest and the need to keep at least some of Indiana's best offensive players on the floor against one of the best defensive teams in the country. Woodson used the substitution version of a sledgehammer instead and it cost the Hoosiers, as did his decision not to gamble and re-insert Geronimo into the game when Indiana desperately needed a spark at the end of the first half.

And thus the first season of the Woodson Era at Indiana came to an end in the most disappointing fashion imaginable. In most ways, the season was a success: the Hoosiers broke their longest NCAA Tournament drought in 50 years, won a game in said tournament, defeated Purdue and Michigan, each for the first time since 2016, played some of the best defense in the Big Ten and looked like a truly exciting basketball team on more than a few occasions. All of that is progress.

"The pressure was really on this young team, and these guys stepped up, and they did what they had to do to get us to this day," Woodson said. "So it's something to build on, man. It's all positive, I think, moving forward for our program, but we do have to get better."

That last part is key. Indiana has to get a lot better. Big-time programs operating near the peak of their powers don't lose first-round NCAA Tournament games by 29 points. Either Indiana is not operating at the peak of its powers or it's no longer a big-time program. Woodson is betting it's the former and it's his job to bring the Hoosiers closer to that peak. Year 1 was a modest success. Year 2 has to be better. Much better.

