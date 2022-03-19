Veteran Hoosiers eye deep run again

BLOOMINGTON – Coach Teri Moren promised to change the Indiana's women's program when she was hired in 2014.

She's delivered more success than just about anyone anticipated.

The Hoosiers have a school record seven straight 20-win seasons, won the 2017-18 WNIT, finished 22nd in home attendance this season and are trying to use their first Elite Eight run to propel them further this season. The journey starts today with another milestone – hosting their first NCAA tourney games.

“There's clearly a home-court advantage when you have this opportunity to host,” Moren said Friday. “We've had a lot of historic moments since we've been here in our eight years, and it's just another thing we can add to what we're building here.”

Next up for the third-seeded Hoosiers (22-8) is 14th-seeded Charlotte (22-9), the Conference USA champs.

The Hoosiers have all five starters back from last season's tourney team, including Ali Patberg, a seventh-year player making her fourth NCAA tourney appearance.

“Being a veteran team is very helpful, and getting to where we got last year also is helpful,” guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary said. “I think what we've dealt with this year, having so many games in not that many days has really prepared us to keep our heads down and do what we do.”

In a first-round matchup in Norman, Oklahoma, No. 5 seed Notre Dame (22-8) faces No. 12 seed Massachusetts (26-6).

Notre Dame is back after a one-season blip. Last year's squad went 10-10 and missed the NCAA Tournament after the program had made 24 straight appearances.

This season's team rose to its usual standard with freshman guard Olivia Miles, who averages 13.7 points and 7.2 assists per game, leading the way.

Coach Niele Ivey said the success comes from slogging through last year's uncertainty.

“I embraced it, being uncomfortable last year, because I knew it was part of my journey,” Ivey said. “I knew it was part of the process.”