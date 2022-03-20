Hoosiers never threatened after big run in opening half

BLOOMINGTON  Mackenzie Holmes scored 19 points to lead Indiana to an 85-51 victory over Charlotte on Saturday in the first round of the womens NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers (23-8), seeded third in the Bridgeport Region, used a 22-2 run across a nearly six-minute first-half stretch to blow the game open. Aleksa Gulbe scored the final five in the spurt to make it 33-13 with 6:44 remaining in the half.

The lead never dipped below 20 in the second half as Holmes scored 15 of her points after halftime.

The 6-foot-3 junior forward and second-team All-Big Ten selection made 9-of-15 shots to help IU shoot 54.7%, the 10th time this season it shot better than 50%. She also grabbed eight rebounds.

Coach Teri Moren said she believes Holmes, who returned a month ago after missing eight games because of a knee injury, is starting to get more comfortable back on the court.

Holmes, who was the Hoosiers leading scorer before her one-month layoff, said her coaches and teammates have been pushing her in the leadup to the tournament.

At the end of the day, I just want to do whatever it takes to win, she said. I just Im trying to get better every single day.

The Hoosiers enjoyed a balanced attack, with nine players scoring  including four in double figures.

Grace Berger added 18. The All-Big Ten senior guard who plans to return for a fifth season made 7-of-13 shots and added six rebounds and assists. She also became the programs 13th player to eclipse 1,500 career points.

Gulbe finished with 15 points, and Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 11 points and five assists.

Moren said the Hoosiers were able to take advantage of the 49ers offensive style that calls for everyone to crash the boards.

Indiana converted 21 of 30 layups and got 18 points in transition opportunities.

It really gives you opportunities if youre willing to get out and run to get some early scores, she said.

Octavia Jett-Wilson led the 49ers with 19 points.