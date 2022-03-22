Free throws help Hoosiers hold on

BLOOMINGTON – The Princeton Tigers were looking for the game-winning shot, a shot that would've overtaken Indiana's two-point lead and possibly send them to their first Sweet 16.

But with 2.3 seconds on the clock, Ali Patberg intercepted a pass by Princeton's Kaitlyn Chen and was immediately fouled by Abby Meyers, seemingly ensuring Indiana's 56-55 win and earning the Hoosiers (24-8) a ticket to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

There was still some drama to fit in the final 2.3 seconds: Trailing 54-52, Princeton (25-5) fouled Aleksa Gulbe, sending her to the line, and she made both free throws to put the Hoosiers up 56-52.

Meyers hit a 3-pointer as time expired, but it was too late, and the Hoosiers celebrated the program's second trip to the Sweet 16.

“We had just enough, just enough to get the win tonight,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “They were great defensively. I don't think any of us felt like we were getting anything easy.”

The announced crowd of 9,627 was the third-largest in Indiana women's basketball history.

After the buzzer sounded, Mackenzie Holmes dove right into that crowd, leading her teammates as they stormed the student section.

“I went up to Coach Moren and said, 'Can we go thank them?' And she like, 'Yeah.' And I went over there and I was like, screw it. I'm going to go run up and high-five them and make them feel like they were a part of this victory, because they are,” Holmes said. “We couldn't have done this without them, and I want them to keep showing up for us.”

The celebration was made possible by a couple of key moments earlier in the final minute: Grace Berger split two free throw attempts to tie the game at 52 with 58 seconds on the clock, and Holmes grabbed a crucial rebound when Meyers missed a 3-point attempt with 45 seconds to go to set up Berger's go-ahead shot, which put the Hoosiers up 54-52 with 28 seconds to go.

“Coach Rhet (Wierzba) drew up a great play to get a smaller player switched off on me. I was just focused on getting my head down and getting to the rim as quickly as I could,” Berger said. “(Nicole Cardano-Hillary) set it up perfectly for me, got it going downhill, and I got to the rim.”

Berger led the team with 15 points, Cardano-Hillary scored 12 and Holmes had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Meyers, who put up 29 points in Princeton's first-round win Saturday, was held to 11 points, while Julia Cunningham and Grace Stone each scored 13.

The teams were tied at 17 after the first quarter and Indiana pulled away to take a 39-29 lead into halftime. The Tigers chipped away at that lead for much of the second half and retook the lead on an Ellie Mitchell layup with just over five minutes left in regulation.

