Hoosiers progress under Woodson

DAYTON – Indiana's first season under coach Mike Woodson ended with a thud in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, when the 12th-seeded Hoosiers, exhausted by a nightmarish travel schedule to get to the tournament site in Portland, Oregon, got run out of the gym by fifth-seeded St. Mary's 82-53.

It was an ignominious end to what was a mostly positive introduction to the Woodson Era. After Indiana fell to the Gaels, the Hoosiers coach expressed his gratitude at the opportunity he has enjoyed in returning to lead his alma mater and emphasized the work that still needs to be done.

“It was great to come back, man,” said Woodson, 63. “My (athletic director), Scott Dolson, giving me an opportunity to take this job on meant a great deal to me and my family and all the people that have supported me all these years at Indiana and just around the country.

“The pressure was really on this young team, and these guys stepped up, and they did what they had to do to get us to (the NCAA Tournament). So it's something to build on, man. It's all positive, I think, moving forward for our program, but we do have to get better.”

The Hoosiers have to get better if they are going to achieve Woodson's goal of bringing Indiana back to perennial championship contention and hanging more banners at Assembly Hall. In the coach's inaugural campaign, the Hoosiers finished 21-14, needed to win two games in the Big Ten Tournament just to reach the NCAA Tournament's play-in games and went 5-8 in games decided by five points or fewer or in overtime. That won't cut it two or three years down the road.

However, there were significant signs of progress from the doldrums that infected the program from 2017 to 2021. Most importantly, the Hoosiers ended their five-year NCAA Tournament drought, the program's longest in a half-century, and even won a March Madness game, defeating a less-than-impressive Wyoming team in the First Four.

Along the way, Indiana ended nine-game losing streaks against archrival Purdue, the longest win streak for the Boilermakers in the series since 1935, and Michigan. The latter came in the Big Ten Tournament, when Indiana erased a 17-point deficit against the Wolverines to keep its tournament hopes alive and followed that with a triumph over top-seeded Illinois the next day to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. When Woodson's team was facing another March snub, he inspired it to play two of its best games of the season.

Then, too, there was the manner in which the Hoosiers found success. Indiana played an aggressive pressure defense on the perimeter that, combined with forward Trayce Jackson-Davis's new-found rim protection ability (2.3 blocks per game, up from 1.4 a season earlier), helped the Hoosiers rank 21st in the country in opponent field goal percentage at 39.6%, 118 spots higher than in 2020-21 and the best ranking for the program since 2001.

The defensive prowess made the Hoosiers competitive in nearly every game. They lost only four contests by double digits.

Woodson's players could feel the program changing as the year unfolded.

“Coach Woodson to me has just brought a light,” Jackson-Davis said. “I feel like Indiana basketball has been in the darkness for so long now, no tournament, not even competing. So him coming in and even in his first year, doing the things that he's done ... and then making the tournament, I think it's just huge not only for him but for the state and for everyone that roots for us. I think he's given this program hope. I can't wait to see what happens in the future.”

That future will be shaped in large part by how Woodson handles this offseason. Indiana's superstar (Jackson-Davis), offensive engine (Xavier Johnson), glue guy (Race Thompson) and top shooter (Parker Stewart) all face decisions on whether to return for another season, as does program fixture and captain Rob Phinisee, as well as starting wing Miller Kopp.

Indiana will bring in a recruiting class led by five-star point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino in the fall, but Woodson's ability to fill any remaining holes on the roster will be key to ensuring the Hoosiers don't take a step back in the coach's second year.

Incremental progress with some significant milestones along the way was good enough in Year 1, but the life Woodson has breathed into the program will need more progress next season to survive.

dsinn@jg.net