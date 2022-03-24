Fife out as member of coaching staff at IU

Indiana's offseason coaching staff and roster turnover began Wednesday, less than a week after the Hoosiers lost in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 to St. Mary's.

Coach Mike Woodson began an overhaul of his staff when he announced assistant coach Dane Fife would not return next season. Minutes earlier, sophomore point guard Khristian Lander had declared he would enter the transfer portal.

Fife, who was the head coach at what was then known as IPFW from 2006 to 2011, compiling an 82-97 record in that span, will depart Bloomington after one season with the Hoosiers. He joined the staff shortly after Woodson was hired, leaving a position as associate head coach under Tom Izzo at Michigan State. Fife was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year on Indiana's 2002 Final Four team, the most recent Hoosiers squad to reach college basketball's biggest stage.

“I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of our men's basketball program as we collectively work toward returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball,” Woodson said in a statement announcing Fife's departure. “Sometimes, that commitment can result in some very difficult decisions, and that is the case today.

“Ultimately, I believe that the fit must be right with a coaching staff, and I've decided that a change is necessary.”

When Fife was hired, Woodson praised his knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter in his decade with the Spartans.

Woodson's other assistants, Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond, remain.

Lander, an Evansville native, spent two seasons with the Hoosiers. He was originally a five-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Evansville Reitz, but he graduated high school early and arrived on campus at age 17 in summer 2020.

Despite his elite recruiting pedigree, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lander never earned consistent playing time under either former Hoosiers coach Archie Miller or Woodson. In two seasons with Indiana, he averaged 2.4 points on 32% shooting and added 1.1 assists per contest.

Lander was Indiana's third-string point guard for most of the season, playing behind veterans Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee. He had a career game with nine points, six assists, six rebounds and two steals Nov. 21 against Louisiana, when Phinisee was out with an ankle injury.

He slipped back down the depth chart when Phinisee returned. And when the senior got hurt again in January, Trey Galloway got most of the backup minutes at point guard. Lander played in only seven games after November.

Lander entered his name in the transfer portal after Woodson's arrival in March 2021 before deciding to return. He appears more likely to depart this time.

“I will always have love for Hoosier Nation,” Lander wrote on Twitter. “Want to say to all my brothers that have been on this team (in 2021 and 2022) that I love y'all and we will always have a bond! wish all you you guys the best!”

