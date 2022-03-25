IU 7-foot center Durr plans another transfer

Indiana center Michael Durr, who played one season with the Hoosiers after spending three years at South Florida, has entered the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 7-foot Atlanta native averaged 1.5 points and one rebound in 7.1 minutes per contest over 30 games with the Hoosiers. He played a key role in a Jan. 20 win over then-No. 4 Purdue at Assembly Hall, eating up a season-high 24 minutes with starting center Trayce Jackson-Davis in foul trouble and helping hold Purdue centers Zach Edey and Trevion Williams to a season-low 14 combined points.

Durr is the second Hoosier to enter the transfer portal since the end of Indiana's season on March 17, joining point guard Khristian Lander. The Hoosiers are bringing in three players in this year's recruiting class, so at least one more member of the current roster will have to depart.

AUTO RACING

Keselowski loses 100 points

NASCAR issued steep penalties against Brad Keselowski and his new race team for illegally modifying a supplied part on the Next Gen car. Keselowski was docked 100 driver points, and the No. 6 Ford team docked 100 owner points. Matt McCall, his crew chief, was fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four Cup races. The penalty plunged the 2012 NASCAR champion from 16th in the current standings to 35th.

COLLEGES

Grace's Davidson, coach honored

Grace forward Frankie Davidson was named an honorable mention NAIA All-American and the National Christian College Athletic Association Player of the Year after leading the Lancers to a 27-9 record and an NAIA Sweet 16 appearance. Grace coach Scott Moore was named NCCAA Coach of the Year.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area players earn all-state honors

Four local athletes were named to the Senior Supreme 15 in the 2022 IBCA All-State teams. Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Jalen Jackson of Northrop, Karson Jenkins of Snider and Fletcher Loyer of Homestead all earned the IBCA's top honors. Caedmon Bontrager of Leo and Joe Reidy of Woodlan were named to the large school all-state team, and Logan Gard of Central Noble and Gabe Trevino and Owen Willard of Eastside were named to the small school all-state team.

Loyer to compete in 3-point contest

Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer is one of four high school players invited to the High School 3-Point Shooting Contest in New Orleans. The contest will air on CBS at 1 p.m. April 3.