Ball State names ex-IU star as new head coach

PHILADELPHIA – Ball State's new basketball coach is a Hoosier State lifer.

Michael Lewis, a Jasper native who played at Indiana and with the Fort Wayne Fury and later coached at Butler, was announced Friday as the Cardinals' next coach. It will be his first head-coaching job after 18 years as an assistant.

“I've been looking for the right opportunity the last few years and I feel (being a head coach) is something I've prepared for,” Lewis told The Journal Gazette. “But I've never been in a rush. I know what I believe the qualities are of a winning program and that's what I've been searching for and I feel like I've found that at Ball State. And to make it better, the university where I found that formula happens to be in my home state.”

Lewis, 45, was hired away from his position as an assistant coach at UCLA, which played in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 late Friday against North Carolina. He will remain with the Bruins until their season is over.

The new Cardinals coach worked for UCLA for three seasons, helping the team to the Final Four in 2021.

“(Lewis) has been a huge part of our success over the last three years in Westwood,” Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “Ball State is getting a rising star in college coaching in Coach Lewis. Michael has the entire package of coaching acumen, player relation skills and recruiting chops to build the Cards into a force in the Mid-American Conference.”

Lewis played for coach Bob Knight at Indiana from 1996 to 2000 and is No. 2 in Hoosiers history in assists with 545. He played for the Fort Wayne Fury for one season in 2000-01.

He was a graduate assistant under Knight at Texas Tech from 2002 to 2004 and returned to the Hoosier State as an assistant at Butler in 2011 after stints with Stephen F. Austin and Eastern Illinois. With the Bulldogs, Lewis coached under Brad Stevens and now-Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.

He left Butler for Nebraska in 2016 and spent three years there before landing in Los Angeles with the Bruins.

Lewis takes over a Cardinals program that has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2000. Previous coach James Whitford won 20 games twice in nine seasons but went a combined 24-30 in the last two.

“Being able to coach basketball in Indiana at any level is special because of what basketball means to the people of the state,” Lewis said. “When you have that opportunity, you have to take full advantage of it. At Ball State we can attract the type of student-athletes that fit, ... in building a winning program.

“I want these guys to compete for championships. I want them to have the opportunity to play in an NCAA Tournament. There is nothing like it.”

dsinn@jg.net