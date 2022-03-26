Phinisee, Stewart latest to walk away from IU

Two of Indiana basketball's most experienced players will not return next season, continuing the roster turnover that has hit the program this week.

Shooting guard Parker Stewart, who started 31 games for the Hoosiers in his one season in Bloomington, announced late Thursday he will not be back in 2022-23. Backup point guard Rob Phinisee, who hit game-winning 3-pointers against Butler as a freshman and Purdue as a senior, made a similar announcement, putting his name in the transfer portal with the intent of playing one more season of college basketball elsewhere.

“Hoosier nation, I'd like to thank you all for your continued support through all the ups and down these past 4 years,” Phinisee wrote in a social media message. “Through it all you have stuck with me and supported me to continue my journey. ... I'd like to thank all my former teammates, coaches and managers for developing me and making my time enjoyable at Indiana. #ForeverAHoosier.”

Phinisee, a Lafayette native, played in 111 games over four years, scoring more than 700 points and dishing more than 300 assists. He was one of the team's best on-ball defenders all four years and was a captain as a junior in 2020-21.

The 6-foot-1 point guard provided an enduring highlight just a few games into his freshman season in December 2018, when he drained a 30-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

After two uneven seasons as a sophomore and junior in which he lost some confidence as a shooter, he found a niche as a backup point guard behind Xavier Johnson this season. On Jan. 20, Phinisee scored 20 points and hit the game-winning 3 with 17 seconds left in a win over his hometown Boilermakers, snapping a nine-game Indiana losing streak to Purdue.

Phinisee did not go through senior day festivities this season, suggesting he might want to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA extended during the coronavirus pandemic to play one more season at IU, but the Hoosiers are bringing in five-star point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino in the 2022 freshman class and if Johnson – another senior with a COVID year left – returns there might not be much playing time available at the position.

Stewart transferred to Indiana after stints at Pittsburgh and Tennessee-Martin. He played for his father, coach Anthony Stewart, at UT-Martin, but departed for Indiana after the elder Stewart died unexpectedly in November 2020.

Parker Stewart averaged 6.2 points and shot a team-best 39% from 3-point range in his one season with the Hoosiers. He hit 46.7% from beyond the arc in Indiana's first 17 games, including a 6-for-12 performance in a 112-110 double-overtime loss to Syracuse on Nov. 30. In Indiana's last eight games, Stewart went just 6 for 29 (21%) on 3s.

The 6-4 guard has not decided whether he will play his final collegiate season of eligibility elsewhere or turn professional.

The announcements from Phinisee and Stewart came after little-used reserves Khristian Lander and Michael Durr put their names in the transfer portal earlier in the week. The Hoosiers are still waiting on decisions from Johnson, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and second-team All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Note: Indiana head coach Mike Woodson announced Friday assistant coaches Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond had been promoted to associate head coach positions. In addition, Brian Walsh, the program's team and recruiting coordinator, was promoted to assistant coach. Walsh takes the third assistant spot vacated Wednesday, when the Hoosiers announced Dane Fife would not return next season.

