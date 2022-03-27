UConn ends run for IU, its 3 seniors

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Ali Patberg sat at the end of the bench as the final seconds of Indiana's season ticked away, her face – except for watery eyes – completely obscured by a towel.

The Hoosiers' 75-58 loss to No. 2 seed Connecticut on Saturday at Total Mortgage Arena in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, signaled not only the end of seven years of college basketball for Patberg, but the end of an era at Indiana.

The loss was the final collegeiate game forPatberg, Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, all of whom started during the first two Sweet 16 appearances in program history and a run to the Elite Eight in 2021.

“We've had a lot of (milestones) where we can check them off, historical moments inside of our program and to be able to get to back to back Sweet 16s, this is something that these guys are going to have forever,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. “Although (the loss to Connecticut) hurts and we're disappointed, the work still continues. We got to the Elite Eight last year, we're disappointed we didn't get there this year, but now we'll turn around.”

Indiana trailed 37-33 at halftime after Gulbe hit a step-back 3-pointer an instant before the buzzer at the end of the first half.

The game turned at the outset of the second half, when Connecticut scored 16 straight in a 3:45 span to extend its lead to 20.

The Huskies (28-5) scored 14 of the run's 16 points on layups. On the other end, Indiana missed four straight shots and turned the ball over twice before Cardaño-Hillary drove for a layup, snapping a 4:04 scoreless stretch for the Hoosiers.

“You just can't allow (a 16-0 run) to happen against a team like UConn,” Moren said. “It's very difficult to overcome a start like that. We just did some uncharacteristic things.”

The Hoosiers closed to within as few as 11 with 5:58 left, but Reigning AP National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers, who scored 15, answered with a layup and the Hoosiers were never that close again.

Indiana shot 48% compared to 46% for the Huskies, but Connecticut had a 15-2 advantage in offensive rebounds and took 19 more shots than IU.

“They're lengthy, they're athletic, so boxing them out just wasn't enough,” said Holmes, who had 12 points and six rebounds. “We had to go get it, too, and I personally, I'll take the blame for that, failed to do that multiple times.”

Holmes announced after the game she will play for the Hoosiers in 2022-23.

“I'm going to wear Indiana on my chest until they don't let me wear Indiana on my chest anymore,” she said.

Patberg, a four-time All-Big Ten honoree, scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting in her final game.

“I'm disappointed we lost,” she said while fighting back tears. “I'm not a good loser. This is not how I envisioned going out. ”

