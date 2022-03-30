Pieces in place for IU women to stay relevant

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The quest for the first Final Four appearance in the history of Indiana women's basketball ended Saturday with a Sweet 16 loss to 11-time national champion Connecticut.

The defeat, which ended Indiana's season with a 24-9 record, was the final act of a paradigm-shifting two-year run, a stretch that saw Indiana reach its first two Sweet 16s and its inaugural Elite Eight, ascend to a program-best No. 4 ranking in the AP Poll in November and play host to NCAA Tournament games at Assembly Hall for the first time.

For most of those two seasons, Indiana used the same starting lineup. By the time the NCAA Tournament began this season, all five of those starters had crossed the 1,000-point plateau. Against the Huskies on Saturday, three of them, Ali Patberg, Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary – a George Mason transfer who played two years for Indiana – suited up for the Hoosiers for the last time.

“Our goals will be high once again for our program (next season), and the standards will stay what they are,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. “But (those standards) were cemented by the kids like Ali Patberg and Leks and Nikki that really believed in the vision but also really have believed in just the work that it takes.”

The end of Patberg's career was a particularly emotional moment for the 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball, her teammates and Moren. The Columbus native spent five seasons with the Hoosiers after transferring from Notre Dame and earned All-Big Ten honors all four years she was on the court. She and Gulbe played in more NCAA Tournament games than any other player in program history, and Patberg finished her career third in Indiana history in assists and ninth in points scored.

“I'm just thankful that Coach Moren believed in me five years ago and gave me an opportunity to wear Hoosier on my chest,” a tearful Patberg said after scoring 16 points in the loss to Connecticut. “I just hope that the time I had at IU people just remember how hard I played and that I was a good teammate and worked as hard as I could. I'm thankful. It hurts right now, but I'm thankful.

“I love everything that our team represents, our school. I know they're going to continue to get better and grow and have success, and I can't wait to see that, just knowing that I was a small, small part of it.”

Less than an hour after Patberg's playing career at Indiana ended, Moren was suggesting the guard might be back with the Hoosiers at some point.

“She does have aspirations of wanting to coach this game,” Moren coach said. “You never know where she might end up, but I'd love to have her as part of what we're doing inside of our program at some point in the future.”

For now, the future rests with Moren. In eight years, she has turned a once-moribund team that reached the NCAA Tournament once between 1995 and 2016 into a Big Ten title contender and an ascendant national power.

It will take some retooling to maintain that upward trajectory without Patberg, Gulbe and Cardaño-Hillary, but Moren and the Hoosiers have a foundation with which to work in the form of honorable mention All-Americans Grace Berger at guard and Mackenzie Holmes in the post. The breakup of Indiana's starting five does not have to mean the end of its unprecedented run of success.

“Our work will continue to keep building this thing because we've checked off a lot of goals that we've had for our program, but there are still many other goals that we want to be able to check off in our time here at Indiana,” Moren said. “You have to have great players to do that ... and I know I have a great core group that's going to be returning to us.

“Now it's just trying to fit all those pieces together because it will be different a year from now.”

dsinn@jg.net