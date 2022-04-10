Jackson-Davis to enter NBA draft

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will enter the NBA draft process but will maintain his collegiate eligibility, he announced Saturday, leaving open the possibility he will play another season for the Hoosiers.

“These last three years have been a blessing and I have cherished every moment wearing the candy stripes uniform with pride,” Jackson-Davis wrote in a statement. “To my teammates, I'm thankful to have bonds that go beyond the court and a big thanks to the fans that packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall every week.

“I am ready to continue this journey.”

Jackson-Davis, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, has two years of eligibility remaining. He is a three-time All-Big Ten performer and was a Sporting News third-team All-American following the 2020-21 season.

This year, the 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 59% from the field and blocking 1.9 shots per contest. He lifted Indiana into the program's first NCAA Tournament since 2016 with a combined 45 points and 15 rebounds in must-win Big Ten Tournament games against Michigan and top-seeded Illinois.

The 15th-leading scorer in Hoosiers history is a projected second-round draft pick according to some experts. He has until June 1 to decide whether to keep his name in the draft or remain in college.

Indiana is still waiting on a stay-or-go decision from Jackson-Davis's fellow forward Race Thompson.

East Noble graduate chooses Butler

Ali Ali, who averaged 13.9 points and shot 41% from 3-point range as a junior at Akron this season on the way to All-MAC honors, will transfer to Butler, he announced.

Ali is the first addition to the program for new Bulldogs coach Thad Matta, the longtime coach at Ohio State who spent this past season working as the associate athletic director overseeing basketball at Indiana.

Ali, who was the first Indiana All-Star from East Noble, has two years of eligibility left. He led the Zips to a 24-10 record this season and the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, where they lost to No. 4 seed UCLA 57-53.

Former Miss Basketball transferring to IU

Sydney Parrish, the 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball and one of the most sought-after recruits in her class, will transfer from Oregon to Indiana, she announced.

“What up Hoosier nation, decided it was time to come home,” Parrish, a Fishers native, wrote in a statement on social media.

Parrish played two seasons for the Ducks and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

She started all 32 games for Oregon this past season and averaged 8.5 points while shooting better than 35% from 3-point range.

The former Hamilton Southeastern star will help soften the blow from Indiana's loss of program fixtures Ali Patberg, Aleksa Gulbe and Nicole Cardano-Hillary.

The Hoosiers, coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, will put Parrish next to returning honorable mention All-Americans Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes.