5-star forward chooses IU

Indiana's incoming basketball recruiting class got a major boost Monday when five-star forward Malik Reneau committed to play for the Hoosiers over a list of other contenders that included Virginia, Maryland and Georgia.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Reneau is the 28th-ranked player in the class, according to 247sports.com, and the No. 4 power forward in the country. He was a high school teammate of Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino, a five-star point guard, at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Reneau, a Hialeah, Florida, native, visited Indiana over the weekend and was impressed. He had planned visits to Virginia and Maryland but decided to commit instead.

“It was an instant bond as soon as I stepped on campus with the coaches and players, and their playing style was just the right fit for me,” Reneau told The Daily Hoosier. “It just clicked instantly. I knew I didn't have to take any more visits.

“The city is booming, the fans are crazy. The players understand what Coach (Mike) Woodson's got going on and we're going to have a great team coming in next year.”

Reneau adds to a 2022 class that includes Hood-Schifino, 6-8 Fayetteville, Georgia, forward Kaleb Banks and 6-5 guard CJ Gunn out of Indianapolis. With this fourth commitment, the class ranks No. 5 in the country and best in the Big Ten.

Indiana has two of the three five-star commitments in the Big Ten in the 2022 class.

Indiana's fifth-ranked class is its highest-rated group since 2013's No. 4 class, which included future NBA players Noah Vonleh and Troy Williams.

Reneau originally committed to Florida in September. He signed a letter of intent with the Gators in November, but backed out after former Florida coach Mike White left to take the head coaching position at Georgia in March. The job at Georgia was open because former Hoosiers coach Tom Crean, who led the Bulldogs for four seasons, had been fired after going 6-26 this past season.

This is the second straight class the Hoosiers have brought in a highly -touted recruit late who decommitted elsewhere because of a coach departure. In the 2021 class, the Hoosiers landed shooting guard Tamar Bates, who decommitted from Texas after coach Shaka Smart left. Bates averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game as a freshman this past season.

Coupled with Thursday's announcement that honorable mention All-Big Ten forward Race Thompson would return for a sixth and final season with the Hoosiers, Reneau's commitment solidifies Indiana's frontcourt depth. The Hoosiers are still waiting on a decision from star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has entered the NBA draft process and maintained his collegiate eligibility, but Reneau's decision would cushion the blow if Jackson-Davis departs.

Jackson-Davis tweeted his excitement about the commitment of Reneau, a fellow left-handed forward:

“Great day to be a Hoosier !!”

