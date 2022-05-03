Recruits relished playing in city

Some of the best high school basketball players in the country descended on Fort Wayne over the weekend for the annual Bill Hensley Memorial Run N Slam, one of the biggest and most prestigious tournaments of the summer AAU season.

Among those who played in the Summit City this year from the class of 2023 were Indiana commitment Gabe Cupps, Purdue commitment Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Cathedral center Xavier Booker, the top uncommitted player in the state from the class according to 247sports.com, who is a target of the Hoosiers and Boilermakers among others.

“It means a lot to me (to play in the tournament), honestly, there's a lot of good competition here, all the (AAU) circuits have some of the best teams here,” Gibbs-Lawhorn said. “I'm excited to be playing in it.”

The 6-foot-1 Gibbs-Lawhorn, a four-star point guard out of Lafayette who is the 43rd-ranked player in the class, plays for Indy Heat with fellow highly-rated point guard Jeremy Fears, a Michigan State commitment from Joliet, Illinois.

When Fears and Gibbs-Lawhorn share the court, Fears is the team's primary ball-handler, giving Gibbs-Lawhorn a chance to focus on shooting and defense. In Gibbs-Lawhorn's mind, defense is the main focus of the summer season and the next step in his evolution as a basketball player.

“I take a lot of pride in that,” said Gibbs-Lawhorn, a former standout at McCutcheon who now plays at Montverde Academy in Florida. “I'm not really a good defender, but one of my main passions is to be a good defender and when I know I'm working hard at it and can't quite just play the type of defense I want to play, it's kind of heartbreaking, so I'm not going to stop until I'm the defender I want to be.”

Gibbs-Lawhorn is more of a willing defender than a good one. He plays hard on that end and fights through screens well, but he's prone to reaching in. It's on offense where he shines now, even without the ball in his hands. He has a quick, technically sound jump shot from beyond the arc and the body control to finish around the rim against bigger defenders, which he did with an extremely athletic reverse layup in the final moments of a matchup Saturday morning.

The future Boilermaker is also a take-charge type on offense who wants the ball in big moments. With his team trailing 63-62 late in the second half Saturday against Full Package, he ran the floor on a fastbreak, got the ball on the wing and attacked the rim, threw down a one-handed powerful dunk over a defender and then celebrated by shouting toward the ceiling.

After the game, Gibbs-Lawhorn's coach was angry at one of the referees – Indy Heat received three technical fouls in the game's final minutes and lost 76-70 – and Gibbs-Lawhorn helped calm the coach down and led him away.

“At the end of the day, it's on us and I take the biggest part of (the blame),” Gibbs-Lawhorn said in the team's postgame huddle.

Indy Heat's matchup was an appetizer for the main course on the same court at Turnstone on Saturday morning: A matchup between Cupps' Midwest Basketball Club and Booker's George Hill-All Indy team, which was played with several hundred onlookers ringing the court.

Booker, a 6-10 center who is the No. 102 recruit in the country, scored 22 points in a 69-62 victory. The reasons for his status as a top prospect are obvious – he is tall, long, athletic and moves well for someone his size.

The Indianapolis native has good touch around the rim and decent shot-blocking instincts and can even step out and shoot from 20 feet, something he does a fair amount for someone as tall as he is. He did not get many post touches and needs to get stronger with the ball as he had it stripped a couple of times.

The 6-foot-2 Cupps, the No. 82 player in the class and one of two 2023 Indiana commits along with Georgia guard Jakai Newton, scored only nine points in the loss, playing mostly off the ball. He moves well without the ball and has a solid jump shot, which he can make even with a hand in his face.

Cupps is working this summer on finishing around the rim and is not beating everyone off the dribble yet, but he is a strong defender who moves his feet well and has active hands without reaching.

The Dayton native was impressed with the crowd that came to watch him take on Booker and Co.

“It's one of the reasons I chose IU is the support they have,” Cupps said. “(IU fans) love basketball and so do I.

“I think Indiana should be at the top of college basketball.”

