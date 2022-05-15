White Sox overcome Chapman, Yankees

CHICAGO – Luis Robert singled off Aroldis Chapman to drive home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox edged the Yankees 3-2 Saturday night, stopping New York's five-game winning streak.

The Yankees, with the best record in the majors, had slugged away for a total of 25 runs in taking the first two games of the series. They rallied for the tying run in the ninth inning, but a baserunning mistake cost them a chance to score more.

With one out in the Chicago ninth, Tim Anderson singled and Yoán Moncada walked against Chapman (0-1). Robert followed with his big hit to right, setting off a lively celebration on the field.

Moncada homered and Dallas Keuchel threw five shutout innings for the White Sox, who have won eight of 11.

New York, which had won 19 of 22, put runners on second and third with no outs in the ninth. Kyle Higashioka lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 2-all, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa was thrown out on the play as he tried to advance to third.Anderson finished with three hits and Moncada and Robert added two apiece for the White Sox, who improved to just 2-9 against the Yankees since June 15, 2019.

The Yankees scored a run in each of the last two innings.

New York ended the shutout on three consecutive singles off Joe Kelly in the eighth. Giancarlo Stanton's one-out single cut the lead to 2-1 to chase Kelly. Liam Hendriks (1-2) struck out Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres to end the inning.

Keuchel gave up four hits, struck out three and walked three. The Yankees loaded the bases on a single and two walks against the left-hander in the fifth before Anthony Rizzo grounded out to end the inning.

Stanton had three hits for the Yankees. He had homered in each of his three previous games.

Aaron Judge went 1 for 3 after he homered in the last two games for the Yankees.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking a season-high three. The left-hander had allowed no more than two runs and no walks in each of his previous three starts.

PIRATES 3, REDS 1: At Pittsburgh, Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead Pittsburgh.

Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid by lining a clean single to right field with two outs.

That was the only hit allowed by Thompson (2-3) in six innings, ending the Reds' three-game winning streak.

Thompson entered with a 7.08 ERA in six games, including five starts, but ran his scoreless innings streak to 12. Last Sunday, he pitched five shutout innings at Cincinnati but did not get a decision.

Bednar retired the last four batters for his sixth save in as many opportunities.

Vogelbach's 433-foot leadoff home run to center in the fourth made it 3-0. It was Vogelbach's team-leading sixth homer and the game's lone extra-base hit.

Luis Castillo (0-1) lost in his second start of the year, allowing three runs and four hits in five innings.

TIGERS 3, ORIOLES 0: At Detroit, Tigers starter Michael Pineda exited early after a line drive broke a finger on his pitching hand and the Detroit bullpen dominated the rest of the way, teaming on a four-hitter.

Pineda retired all four hitters he faced, but had to leave after Ramon Urias' liner broke the middle finger on his right hand in the second inning. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Pineda will be out “for a while.”

Peralta (1-0) set down eight batters and four more relievers finished. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Eric Haase and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who clinched their first series win at home this season. The Detroit defense also contributed, turning four double plays.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-2) allowed two earned runs in six-plus innings.

GUARDIANS 3, TWINS 2, 10 inn.: At Minneapolis, Andrés Giménez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored an insurance run after a collision on the bases.

Giménez scored the automatic runner but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda as he turned the corner toward second. He was shaken up and met with a trainer but remained in the game.

Umpires awarded him second base, and he then scored on Myles Straw's single.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argued the decision to award Giménez second base and was ejected.