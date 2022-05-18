Woodson recalls early days

In mid-1977, Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight visited Fort Wayne as the guest speaker at the Big Brothers Big Sisters annual Gourmet Dinner and fundraiser. At the time, his Hoosiers were coming off a season in which a dynamic freshman from Indianapolis named Mike Woodson had burst on to the scene with 18.5 points per game.

On Tuesday, Woodson, now in Knight's former seat as the Indiana head coach, got his turn as the featured speaker at the 49th annual Gourmet Dinner at Grand Wayne Convention Center.

“He's the greatest coach that's ever graced a college basketball floor in my mind,” Woodson, 64, said of Knight. “If I can accomplish half the things he accomplished at Indiana, I'll be a happy man. My clock is ticking, though, I gotta do it awfully fast.”

Following speakers from the recent past that include Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, former Colts punter Pat McAfee and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, Woodson was enthusiastic about his speaking engagement.

“Mentoring young kids, that's so important,” the second-year IU coach said. “You can steer them in the right direction and give them some hope they can be successful at a high level in life. ... I think it's fantastic, I'm happy to be here.”

Woodson's first season with the Hoosiers was a moderate success as Indiana went 21-14 and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, winning a game against Wyoming in the tournament's First Four to advance to the round of 64 before falling to St. Mary's.

To hear Woodson tell it, that success seemed a long way off when he first took the job. In a self-deprecating nod to the job he would be performing later in the night Tuesday, he talked about giving a speech to the returning players on one of his first days on the job last April and getting a lukewarm response.

“I gave this all-star speech when I got the job and I couldn't get anyone to commit to stay on board,” said Woodson, who coached for 25 years in the NBA before taking the job at Indiana. “A lot of players were disgruntled. I had to do some damage control because I was searching after that first meeting with the team when guys didn't raise their hand to stay.”

Woodson's next move was to go after the biggest fish on the roster: Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has said he was heavily leaning toward departing from Indiana after his sophomore season in 2020-21, but one two-hour conversation with Woodson changed Jackson-Davis' mind. Many of his IU teammates fell in line after Jackson-Davis committed to return, giving Woodson a crucial early success.

Now, Woodson is hoping Jackson-Davis returns again and he's not shy about saying it publicly. The 6-foot-9 forward was crucial to Indiana's success this past season, averaging 18.3 points on 59% shooting, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. This week, the Greenwood native is participating in the NBA combine as he decides whether to enter the league or return for his senior season at Indiana. He has until June 1 to decide.

“The big question now is, 'Is Trayce Jackson-Davis going to come back?'” Woodson said. “I'm hoping like hell he comes back because he's a big piece to the puzzle. ... We got enough talent around Trayce that if he doesn't come back, guys like Race (Thompson), Logan (Duncomb) and Malik (Reneau) have to step up and play, and I gotta coach them up.”

Woodson's trip to Fort Wayne was his first, though he has lived in Indiana much of his life. Before he turned toward the line of people waiting to meet him, including one onlooker in a pair of candy-stripe pants, the coach spoke highly of the city.

“It's been great,” he said, smiling. “Everywhere I've gone, it's Indiana fans and, boy, that's a big treat for me. My walk of life has been pretty good this last day I've been here.”

