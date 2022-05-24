IU star's decision was easy

During the recent Big Brothers Big Sisters Gourmet Dinner at Grand Wayne Convention Center, Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson emphasized his fervent desire for Trayce Jackson-Davis to play another season for the Hoosiers, calling him a “big piece of the puzzle” and noting he planned to meet soon with Jackson-Davis.

It was at that meeting, which occurred Thursday, that the 2021 All-American forward told his coach he was returning for his senior season.

“I told him at the start of the meeting that I was going to come back, and he was ecstatic,” Jackson-Davis said. “He was ready to go. He was really pumped up. He's probably still smiling right now.”

The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, who is the 15th-leading scorer in program history after three years on campus, was no lock to return when IU's season ended in March with an NCAA Tournament loss to St. Mary's. He entered the NBA draft process to get feedback on his game and learn whether and when he might get drafted.

League GMs told him he was likely to get picked in the second round and suggested he could improve his stock if he showed off shooting and perimeter defense skills at the NBA combine last week.

Jackson-Davis tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to the event, though he was asymptomatic. He tested negative May 15 and planned to fly from Los Angeles – where he'd been working out – to Chicago for the event May 17, but he then tested positive again, which he took as a sign the professional ranks would have to wait another year.

Speaking Monday night from his parents' house, with the family dog trying to interrupt the Zoom call, the Greenwood native seemed at peace with his decision.

“After not being able to attend the NBA combine, it kind of puts a damper on things that I've been working on throughout the NBA process,” Jackson-Davis said. “So I thought it made the decision quite easy, honestly.

“I probably could have still done draft workouts and try to raise my stock, but I felt like this decision coming back was the right one and an easy choice.”

Woodson spoke about the importance of Jackson-Davis's return Friday during an appearance at a golf outing in Bloomington.

“That's huge for our program,” the second-year Hoosiers coach said. “I mean, he basically was the missing piece, based on the recruits that we brought in, that are coming in this season, guys that stayed on board with me.”

When Jackson-Davis spoke with Woodson about his decision to return, Jackson-Davis also made some requests of the coach. Chief among them was more emphasis on offense during practice and a mixing of starters and bench players during practice scrimmages, rather than having the first-string take on the backups every day.

“We ran a lot last year with more emphasis on defense,” said Jackson-Davis, who averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last season. “Having more emphasis on the offensive game plan (is important) because our defense is going to carry over from last year. We've just got to speed some of the younger guys up.

“I think the biggest thing for us would probably be offensively more sets. Just trying to get meshed together more, play with different guys.”

The Hoosiers were 24th in the country in Ken Pomeroy's defensive efficiency rankings last season but only 95th on the offensive end.

Jackson-Davis returns to a team that will have, including him, four former five-star recruits on the roster for the first time since 247sports.com began ranking recruits in 2003.

“I think this is the best team that I've been on since I've been here,” Jackson-Davis said. “We have talent all across the board from the guards all the way down to the centers. We have dudes that care about the program, are here for the right things. ... I think the ceiling for our team is anywhere from Big Ten championship to national championship, if I'm going to be honest with you. I set my standards high.

“When Indiana basketball is good, college basketball is good. I think we have a chance to be really, really good next year.”

