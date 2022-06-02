Well-stocked Hoosiers confident

Trayce Jackson-Davis's decision to return to Indiana for his senior season concluded a flurry of offseason movement for the Hoosiers, giving IU the look of an upper echelon team in the Big Ten heading into Year 2 under coach Mike Woodson.

“This is the best team that I've been on since I've been here,” Jackson-Davis said. “We have talent all across the board from the guards all the way down to the centers. We have dudes that care about the program, are here for the right things.

“I think the ceiling for our team is anywhere from Big Ten championship to national championship, if I'm going to be honest with you. I set my standards high.”

Here is a look at the Indiana roster that will try to reach those extremely lofty expectations.

Guards

Returnees: Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Tamar Bates

Departures: Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander, Rob Phinisee

Additions: Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn

Stewart is the only starter from last year's team who will not return after transferring back to Tennessee-Martin and the Hoosiers will certainly miss his shooting – he hit a team-best 39% from 3-point range, though he struggled from deep at the end of the season. But Stewart's departure opens up a spot for Hood-Schifino, the five-star point guard out of Montverde Academy in Florida who is the highest-rated freshman recruit in the Big Ten this year. He could start next to Johnson, giving the Hoosiers a backcourt that can create for themselves and others.

Johnson had a roller-coaster start to last season, but by the end of the campaign he was the engine that made Indiana's offense go, running hyper-efficient pick-and-rolls with Jackson-Davis, getting to the rim on a regular basis and hitting 50% from beyond the arc in IU's last nine games. Unless Hood-Schifino is a superstar immediately – unlikely but not impossible – Johnson will be the team's primary point guard.

If Hood-Schifino isn't ready to start right away, the Hoosiers can turn to Galloway, who was a playmaking force on both ends last season and is probably ready for a bigger role. In an ideal world, Leal or Gunn would provide shooting punch off the bench. Bates is a talented wild card and could force his way on to the floor if his defense improves.

Forwards

Returnees: Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Jordan Geronimo

Departures: None

Additions: Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks

Getting Thompson back for a sixth season was a huge coup for the Hoosiers. He is the type of player every successful team needs: one not afraid of doing the dirty work under the rim. His interior passing skill has always paired well with Jackson-Davis and his sudden discovery of a 3-point shot midway through last season was an unexpected bonus.

Keeping Geronimo despite Thompson's return was also a significant victory. The breakout star of Indiana's late-season run to the NCAA Tournament, Geronimo is clearly ready for a starting role, but he will only get it if he can prove he can guard on the perimeter and start at small forward. He's hyperathletic, but it remains to be seen whether that's feasible. If it is, it relegates Kopp to a role as a bench shooter.

Reneau is a five-star true freshman and high school teammate of Hood-Schifino. He's less likely to start immediately with Thompson and Geronimo in the fold, but he will likely get significant playing time off the bench. He is not an elite athlete, but has great touch around the rim and IU could groom him for a starring role in 2023-24 when Jackson-Davis and Thompson are gone.

Centers

Returnees: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Logan Duncomb

Departures: Michael Durr

Additions: None

Getting Jackson-Davis, who is among the top 15 in program history in points, rebounds and blocks, back for another year was the most important victory of Indiana's offseason. After several years of talking about it, fans can finally expect a more perimeter-oriented game for the IU star this year, though he'll still be in the post plenty – Mike Woodson wants four ot five jump shots and between 10 and 12 post attempts from the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball this season.

Indiana's offense will revolve around Jackson-Davis running the pick and roll with Johnson and Hood-Schifino, much as it did at the end of last season, and the defense will be anchored by Jackson-Davis's shot-blocking.

Duncomb will likely get the mop-up minutes that went to Durr last season, though Geronimo proved in the Big Ten Tournament he can also play center in small-ball lineups, an intriguing option against teams with huge centers like Michigan and Purdue.

Coaching

Woodson has won back-to-back offseasons, infusing the program with new talent and convincing the most important holdovers from the Archie Miller era to stick with him.

After modest success in Year 1 and armed with advice from Jackson-Davis (more focus on offense and more mixing of bench players and starters in practice), he has the Hoosiers poised for a significant leap in Year 2.

Intangibles

The Hoosiers have, on paper, the program's most highly touted roster in two decades – four five-star players on the team for the first time since 247sports.com began ranking individual recruits in 2003 – and a bevy of returning pieces who grew up together during Woodson's first season.

Much will depend on how quickly the talented freshmen progress and whether Geronimo, Bates or Galloway can make a leap into the starting lineup, but this team is set up for success if it can shoot the ball even a little bit. Sound familiar?

