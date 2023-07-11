Indiana basketball came into this offseason knowing it would have to do significant work in the transfer portal.
The Hoosiers lost All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jalen Hood-Schifino to the NBA Draft, plus starters Race Thompson and Miller Kopp to eligibility exhaustion. And guard Tamar Bates and forward Jordan Geronimo, a pair of players who as recently as last summer were expected to be part of the next wave of talent in Bloomington, entered the transfer portal, as did center Logan Duncomb.
With freshmen guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton coming in, coach Mike Woodson, in his third offseason leading the program, had to transform his team in the space of about six weeks with a whirlwind recruiting scramble. He did exactly that, bringing in forward Payton Sparks from Ball State, forward Anthony Walker from Miami (Florida) and center Kel’el Ware from Oregon, and convincing five-star incoming freshman Mackenzie Mgbako to choose the Hoosiers over Kansas in May after the forward decommitted from Duke.
“This has been a great, a great summer for us in terms of recruiting,” Woodson said in May. “I give a lot of credit to my staff and them getting me in front of the people that we’re trying to recruit. … It’s starting to pay off for us.”
The result is a team with six new faces and plenty of talent. IU has three players on its roster who were once five-star recruits.
“When I took the job, I made it clear to my coaches that we deserved to sit at the table with the best players,” Woodson said. “We kind of squabbled a little bit early on because they didn’t think we were in that position to be able to do that. And I thought we were based on Indiana basketball and the history of it.
“So, I didn’t accept no for an answer and I told them that I wanted to be able to sit at the table with the best players and compete with the Kentuckys, the Kansases, the Dukes, teams like that. And all they can do is tell us no, but we gotta get there and we’ve been able to, to get there some, so it’s kind of nice.”
Here is a look at Indiana’s 2023-24 roster and where the Hoosiers stand at each position:
Guards
One of the most important developments of the offseason was getting guard Xavier Johnson, a honorable mention All-Big Ten pick after the 2021-2022 season, back for a sixth year after he missed all but 11 games last season with a broken foot.
The veteran playmaker will run the show in the backcourt and provides needed 3-point shooting (38.0% in two years at IU) and shot creation off the dribble. He remains a somewhat volatile piece, prone to off games, but he can be a game-changing facilitator and scorer.
The Hoosiers also return three-year contributor Trey Galloway, the only starter back from their NCAA Tournament lineup last year. Galloway is another player who can get his own shot off the dribble at times, but more than anything IU will need him to maintain most of the gains he made as a 3-point shooter last year (21.4% in 2021-22 to 46.2%) while taking more outside shots.
The Hoosiers would like to see athletic GJ Gunn, a sophomore-to-be, take a leap and fill the third guard role that was Bates’, but Gunn was turnover prone as a freshman and went just 2 for 24 from 3-point range.
Cupps and Newton are unproven commodities who might need a year before getting into the regular rotation.
Forwards
Former five-star recruit Malik Reneau, who averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds on 55.3% shooting as Jackson-Davis’ understudy last year, is expected to start at power forward and will play a much bigger role in the offense, taking a significant number of the post-up opportunities Jackson-Davis vacated. He has also worked to expand his game so he can shoot pick-and-pop 3s and push the ball up the court off rebounds.
Mgbako is exactly the type of player Woodson wants on the wing, an athletic 6-foot-8 combo forward who can bang in the post and is among the best 3-point shooters at his position in his high school class. A top-10 recruit, he will likely start at small forward from Day 1 and IU will need his shooting to balance the floor and open up space for Reneau to operate in the post.
Sparks, a two-time All-MAC performer with the Cardinals, will be first off the bench and could start if Mgbako isn’t ready. Not a 3-point shooter, Sparks would help IU on the glass, but its style of play would have to change with him on the court. He can also back up Reneau.
Like Gunn, Kaleb Banks flashed athleticism and potential last season as a freshman, but might be a year away from nosing his way into major minutes. Walker provides depth and championship experience after reaching the Final Four with the Hurricanes.
Centers
The 7-0 Ware might be Indiana’s most important player. A projected first-round pick in some way-too-early 2024 mock drafts – take those with a grain of salt – the former five-star recruit was sometimes spectacular but often pedestrian at Oregon as a freshman last year, averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks and seeing his minutes decline as the season went on.
The prototypical stretch-5 center, which is all the rage in the NBA, Ware can create his own shot out to the 3-point line, though he sometimes fell in love with long jumpers (27.3% from 3-point range) at Oregon to the detriment of his overall game. If Woodson can help him improve his shot selection, his natural athleticism could make him one of the Big Ten’s best players.
If not, Reneau could move to center and Sparks or Walker could play power forward.
Overview
Indiana has what appears to be an excellent starting five. Johnson, Galloway, Mgbako, Reneau and Ware bring enough talent, experience, playmaking ability, shooting touch and versatility to play the type of wide-open, fast-paced style Woodson wants.
The questions include how long it’ll take that group to gel, whether Mgbako is as good as advertised and whether Ware can unlock more of his enormous talent. Then, there’s the bench, where Indiana is relying on a lot of unproven players. Even if the starting five is everything the Hoosiers hope for, depth could be a season-long problem unless Sparks is ready to play at a Big Ten level immediately or Cupps, Newton, Banks or Gunn is more advanced than expected.
