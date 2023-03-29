As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana had two open scholarships. Less than 18 hours later, the Hoosiers still had two open scholarships, but the roster looked significantly different.
In the interim, sophomore guard Tamar Bates entered the transfer portal and former Ball State big man Payton Sparks announced he will play for IU next season.
The addition of Sparks and the pending loss of Bates – players who enter the transfer portal are eligible to return to their original teams, so it is not yet guaranteed the former five-star shooting guard will be departing – are some of the first moves in what figures to be an offseason of change for Indiana after its most successful season in years.
Following a 23-12 campaign and a loss to Miami in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32, Miller Kopp and Race Thompson had exhausted their eligibility and IU lost Trayce Jackson-Davis to the professional ranks. Last week, sophomore center Logan Duncomb entered the transfer portal and Bates followed his lead Tuesday. With only two signees – guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton – in IU's 2023 freshman recruiting class, that left three open scholarships for the Hoosiers.
With Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Duncomb – interior presences all – leaving, there was a hole in Indiana's frontcourt and Sparks, the 2022 Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year, stepped in to fill it Wednesday, coming to Indiana with two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound Sparks is an Indiana native – he starred for Winchester in high school – and was an essential low-post scorer for Ball State, averaging 13.3 points on nearly 59% shooting and 8.7 rebounds last season. He was a third-team All-MAC pick as a freshman with the Cardinals and a second-team pick this year, when he played for former Indiana guard Michael Lewis in Lewis's first year as the program's head coach.
Sparks does not have much of a perimeter game – he attempted only 12 3s during his two seasons with the Cardinals – and is likely to compete with former five-star recruit Malik Reneau to replace the All-American Jackson-Davis as Indiana's starting center. Reneau probably has the inside track after averaging 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.9 minutes as Jackson-Davis's apprentice this season.
Reneau winning the job would relegate Sparks to a backup role, which could be beneficial as he transitions from the MAC to the Big Ten, but he could also start next to Reneau if senior-to-be Jordan Geronimo is not ready to jump from a reserve role into the starting lineup.
With Sparks in the fold, Indiana is mostly settled in the frontcourt. The Hoosiers' biggest remaining need there is for someone to stretch the floor, the type of combo forward who can shoot 3s and also compete on the glass. The Hoosiers had an in-home visit with highly-sought-after 6-7 former Minnesota wing Jamison Battle on Tuesday and he would fit that role nicely if he likes the Hoosiers' pitch.
Most of IU's remaining roster movement this offseason will likely come in the backcourt. Freshman phenom Jalen Hood-Schifino, the team's top-scoring guard this season, remains a good bet to enter the NBA Draft, though he has not yet announced his intentions. Meanwhile, veteran guard Xavier Johnson is still waiting to see whether he will be granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA after breaking his foot 11 games into what was supposed to be his final season of eligibility.
With Johnson and Hood-Schifino as question marks and Bates, who was the Hoosiers' third guard this season, averaging 6.1 points on 39% shooting, likely departing, senior-to-be Trey Galloway is the only IU guard with significant experience certain to return next season.
Most likely, the Hoosiers will have to add two guards in the portal, preferably of the type which can shoot from the outside and handle coach Mike Woodson's high expectations on defense.
An option for one of those spots might be former North Carolina guard Caleb Love, a McDonald's All-American out of high school who helped lead the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 2022. He entered the portal Monday and his father said Wednesday there is "mutual interest" with IU.