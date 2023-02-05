BLOOMINGTON – As the final seconds of Indiana's 79-74 win over No. 1 Purdue ticked away Saturday afternoon, Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway turned toward the stands to encourage the fans to get louder. But when he saw they were preparing to storm the court, he held his hands up, as if to say, 'Stay in your seats.'"
Too late.
For the second time in two seasons, the floor at Assembly Hall was covered with a sea of crimson-clad fans as soon as the final horn blew on a Hoosiers win over the Boilermakers. This time the storming of the court came after No. 21 IU had defeated the top-ranked team in the land for the first time since beating Michigan at Assembly Hall in February 2013.
When the Hoosiers beat the Boilermakers in January 2022, snapping a nine-game losing streak to their in-state rival, the players participated in what felt like a cathartic celebration on the court, reveling in the midst of the mass of humanity. Point guard Rob Phinisee, who hit the game-winning shot in the 68-65 win, was briefly hoisted on to the crowd's collective shoulders and coach Mike Woodson roared at the assembled faithful.
This time, the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) departed the court and let the crowd have its moment without them. Unlike the win a season earlier, this one was no surprise. It was business as usual for a team which believes it is on the level of the nation's best teams, a group which includes the Boilermakers.
"You saw two great teams going at it," Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said of the victory. "They’re a great team, they run their system very, very well. … But honestly we just played hard and we played together and we really fed off the crowd. A lot of the second half didn’t go our way, but we fought through and found a way to win.”
Though the Hoosiers did not take part in the postgame court-storming, they made sure to praise the energy of the announced crowd of 17,222 which packed Assembly Hall and made the arena arguably arguably as raucous as it had been since Indiana beat the Wolverines a decade earlier on the way to a Big Ten championship.
“We got the best fans in college basketball, no doubt in my mind," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "Hell, I’ve seen it for 40-some years of my life. Since I came here (as a player) in 1976, the fanbase here as not wavered one bit and they were fantastic tonight.”
Jackson-Davis, who poured in 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots, called the it "the most electric crowd I've been a part of since I've been here."
Even the Boilermakers admitted the Assembly Hall rooters played a role in Indiana's win. Purdue center Zach Edey, who had 33 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, said the "environment kind of shocked some of us" in the first half, when the Hoosiers built a lead which reached as many as 16.
Purdue coach Matt Painter explained the symbiosis between the energy of the crowd and Indiana's aggressive, pressure defense on the perimeter, which forced the Boilermakers into 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
“It’s the combination of their approach and also the environment that sometimes guys get emotionally drunk and lose it," Painter said, though he insisted his team should have handled the pressure better. "You have to give them credit. They do a good job of pressuring and it’s hard."
The crowd helped Indiana build a lead, but the Boilermakers quieted it with their second-half comeback, which saw them cut a 50-35 halftime deficit to 71-70 with 2:02 to play. At that point, Indiana had to provide its own energy and it did so, with Hoosiers forward Race Thompson drawing a foul, making two free throws, then stealing a Braden Smith pass on the other end.
When Jalen Hood-Schifino knifed down the lane and scooped in a basket off the window to make it a five-point lead again, the roar returned, but not before Indiana had proved its mettle in the biggest moment of its season so far.
It was the type of win which has been so difficult to come by recently for the Hoosiers, who have lost 10 games by five points or fewer or in overtime since the start of last season. Now, they've won two such games in the last two weeks, including one with the eyes of the college basketball world upon them.
“It’s just the toughness factor," Jackson-Davis said of his team's ability to halt Purdue's charge. "I feel like teams in the past I’ve been on weren’t that tough, honestly. We’ve played with a chip on our shoulder since we got punked by Rutgers [a 63-48 loss in December] and we’ve found our niche. That’s what we’re doing and that’s how we have to play the rest of the year.”