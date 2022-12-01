Tamar Bates was the first high school player Indiana coach Mike Woodson convinced to play for the Hoosiers, committing barely three weeks after Woodson took over in March 2021.
Bates was a five-star recruit and much was expected of him when he arrived in Bloomington, but his journey to reaching his potential has been somewhat halting.
On Friday against Jackson State, in Indiana’s final tuneup before Wednesday’s showdown against No. 18 North Carolina, the sophomore guard put together the best game of his career, scoring 22 points – his previous career-high was 13 – on 8-for-11 shooting and adding four assists against no turnovers.
Bates repeatedly beat his man down the court for easy baskets, ran the fast break as a point guard and was tenacious defensively.
None of it surprised Woodson.
“I’m not surprised or shocked,” Woodson said. “When we started this journey with this team five months ago, he was probably one of our best players playing.”
Bates flashed occasionally as a freshman – scoring 13 against Michigan State was a high point – but he was also one of the five players Woodson suspended for a curfew violation in February and his minutes dipped somewhat near the end of the season.
After an offseason in which Woodson raved about him, he was banged up just before the campaign began, missing a few practices. That led to a slower start than he would have liked.
But the native of Kansas City, Kansas, kept pushing, motivated by a new responsibility: His daughter. Leilani Nicole Bates was born the day after Bates’ freshman season ended in March.
He said the birth of his daughter gave him a “new purpose,” while Woodson and his teammates said it hastened his maturation process.
Indiana’s win over Jackson State concluded with Leilani at the podium with Bates as he answered questions about his career-best day.
“It was a situation that was unexpected, so we really just tried to find our sound,” Bates said of becoming a father. “Kind of like a trombone player when they take it out the case and they’re trying to slide it and they find that right sound. We just found that right sound, and we’re just playing music now.”