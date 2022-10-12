On the eve of Big Ten basketball Media Days in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Indiana was announced as the preseason pick to win the league by a panel of media members.
But the Hoosiers went just 9-11 in Big Ten play last season and have not had a conference record better than .500 since winning the league crown in 2016. Why would this year be different when the Hoosiers will have generally the same cast of characters who struggled at times last season?
For Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, it comes down to the players the Hoosiers added. Freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and CJ Gunn have made offseason position battles more intense and are pushing for early playing time.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen from our team is just not only the competitiveness, but how deep our team is,” said Jackson-Davis, sporting a candy-stripe suit specially made for Media Days, on Tuesday. “Last year, we could play 10 guys, but there was almost a dropoff (after the starting five). I feel you could put any combination of 10 guys out there (this year) and nothing falls off.
“The freshmen that came in are going to be such huge impact players and then, Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, guys like that are just stepping up and taking huge leadership roles. Overall, the competitiveness that we have right now, the fire that we have to play is so much higher than it’s ever been.”
The newcomer most likely to take minutes from the returners is apparently Hood-Schifino, whom Jackson-Davis has suggested might be a one-and-done college player and Tuesday compared to Chicago Bulls guard and former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu.
IU coach Mike Woodson says Hood-Schifino has played with the starters and the reserves during practice as the coach tries to sort out his rotations.
“All the freshmen that have come in this season, I like them because they are competitive,” Woodson said Tuesday. “Jalen sits right at the top. … He’s been a great addition to our ballclub because he does a little bit of everything for our team.”
IU women hope transfers fit
Hoosiers women’s basketball lost a trio of program stalwarts at the end of last season as Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Aleksa Gulbe departed and Ali Patberg transitioned to a coaching role with the team.
To help her team replace that lost production and experience, coach Teri Moren dived into the transfer portal, bringing in 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball and former five-star recruit Sydney Parrish from Oregon, landing All-Big Ten guard Sara Scalia from Minnesota and adding 6-foot-4 Alyssa Geary from Providence to give the Hoosiers some depth at center.
When Moren looks at transfers, she considers a player’s positional fit for her team and also tries to determine whether a prospective transfer will fit with the culture of hard work she has instilled at Indiana.
“I don’t think we’re a program that wants to be a team full of kids that are all transfers,” Moren said. “We still want the traditional four-year high school kid. I do think there’s something special about being able to blend the two together. Certainly the portal does give you some instant experience.
“Yeah, we’ll keep looking. But to say we’re a program that wants to be made up of all transfers, that’s not the case for us. We really like the combination of the two.”
Mr. Basketball impresses Boilers
Point guard has been a question mark for Purdue since Eric Hunter Jr. and Isaiah Thompson decided to transfer in the spring.
Coach Matt Painter still does not have a firm grasp on who will man the position, though he mentioned Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer, junior Ethan Morton and Utah transfer David Jenkins Jr. as possibilities. So far, however, it appears one player stands above the rest, though Painter has not officially named him the starter.
“Our only quintessential point guard is a kid named Braden Smith who is a fabulous player,” Painter said. “How he wasn’t ranked in the top 75, 100 in the country, you guys will have the same question after the first month of the season because he’s a really good player, can really pass, very competitive.”
Gearlds getting
more familiar
When Purdue coach Katie Gearlds represented the Boilermakers at Big Ten Media Days last year, she had been on the job barely three weeks after taking over for Sharon Versyp in September.
A year later, she has gotten to know her team, and they know how committed she is to building the team the right way.
“Now, I really think the culture is back where Purdue needs to be and I think it’s going to continue heading that direction,” guard Cassidy Hardin said.