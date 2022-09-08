Indiana and Purdue basketball will meet at Assembly Hall in Bloomington on Feb. 4 for the 214th all-time matchup between the teams, the Big Ten announced Thursday. The Hoosiers will make a return trip to Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Feb. 25.
Last season, the two games between the teams were decided by a total of five points. Indiana won 68-65 in Bloomington in January, ending a nine-game Purdue win streak in the series. The Boilermakers won the rematch in March, 69-67, their 13th win in the last 15 meetings.
The Big Ten announced 20-game conference schedules for its 14 teams Thursday. Tip times and television information will be released at a later date.
Indiana, which comes into the season as one of the league favorites with four starters back from a team that went 21-14 and reached the NCAA Tournament round of 64 last season, has, on paper, a favorable schedule.
The Hoosiers have road games only against Penn State, Minnesota and Maryland, all of which finished in the bottom five of the league standings last season, and have only home matchups against perennial conference title contenders Wisconsin (where Indiana has not won on the road since 1998) and Ohio State, as well as Nebraska.
That leaves home-and-homes scheduled against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.
The Hoosiers open their Big Ten slate with December games at Rutgers on Dec. 3 and home against Nebraska on Dec. 7, a conference interlude sandwiched between high-profile non-conference games against North Carolina (Nov. 30), Arizona (Dec. 10) and defending national champion Kansas (Dec. 17).
Indiana will be off from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 and will resume Big Ten play with a road game against Iowa on Jan. 5. A make-or-break stretch could come in mid-January, when the Hoosiers host Wisconsin on Jan. 14, travel to Illinois on Jan. 19 and welcome Michigan State to Assembly Hall on Jan. 22.
After traveling to Purdue, the Hoosiers finish their conference slate with home games against Iowa (Feb. 28) and Michigan (March 5) before the Big Ten Tournament begins in Chicago on March 8.
The Boilermakers, fresh off a fourth Sweet 16 in the last five NCAA Tournaments, get a relatively soft opening to the Big Ten schedule, hosting Minnesota, which finished last in the league last season, on Dec. 4 and traveling to Nebraska, 13th a year ago, on Dec. 10.
In the new year, Purdue’s conference slate resumes with a home game against Rutgers on Jan. 2 before a stretch of five away-from-home games in seven contests begins. The Boilers play a “neutral-site” game against Penn State – led by former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry – at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Jan. 8 and will have true road contests against Ohio State (Jan. 5), Michigan State (Jan. 16), Minnesota (Jan. 19) and Michigan (Jan. 26) during that portion of the schedule.
The Boilermakers get a return trip to Mackey Arena from Michigan State on Jan. 29 and finish their conference slate with a daunting four-game slate featuring home games against Ohio State (Feb. 19), Indiana and Illinois (March 5) sandwiched around a March 2 trip to Wisconsin.