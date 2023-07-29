INDIANAPOLIS – College football is bracing itself.
At the start of the 2024 season, much of what has become familiar about the sport in recent years will change drastically.
On the national level, that includes a move from four teams to 12 in the season-ending College Football Playoff and the departures of Red River rivals Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the new 16-team Southeastern Conference.
In the Big Ten, the adjustments coming next year are even more jarring: Erstwhile Pac-12 outfits and Rose Bowl opponents USC and UCLA will join the league. The conference will suddenly span from coast to coast, balloon to 16 teams and, in the process, shift away from the East-West divisional structure that has created so much imbalance toward the East since it was instituted in 2014.
But before all of that can happen, one more football season must be played.
In 2023, for the last time, just four teams will be selected for the playoff; USC and UCLA will try to win a Pac-12 title on the way out the door; Purdue will battle for a second straight Big Ten West title; and Indiana has to face league powers Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State in the same year once again.
For now, everything in the Big Ten is status quo. During Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, new conference Commissioner Tony Petitti made his first appearance at the annual event. He spoke about the dichotomy of having another year of relative normalcy – or, at least, normalcy as it has been practiced for the last decade – before the floodgates of change open officially next summer.
“I don’t think there’s any distraction,” said Petitti, the former chief operating officer of Major League Baseball. “I think we’re able to do two things at once, look forward and at the same time do everything we need to do day in and day out for this football season. Not just for football, but for the rest of the schedule this year for Big Ten sports.
“I feel like we have the staff and the depth. We’ve done some things internally to shore up our staff to be able to do that, to put more energy into the integration of UCLA and USC.”
As the league office gears up for the new arrivals, some of the conference’s coaches are already making preparations for the new challenges those teams will present, like travel to the West Coast for conference games.
“Step one, to me, is talking to people who have done it,” Indiana coach Tom Allen, whose team is slated to play USC on the road in 2025, told the IndyStar. “I go through and say, ‘OK who’s had to make these trips and done them successfully?’ Because there is an adjustment.
“What day do you take off? When do you get there? How do you adjust the guys’ sleep? So, to me, I want to trust the guys that have successfully done it. We’ll start that here very soon.”
Conventional wisdom holds that Allen’s team will be helped more than almost any other in the league by the dissolution of the divisional structure. In 2024, IU will not have to face Ohio State or Michigan and will have UCLA visit Bloomington.
For the seventh-year Hoosiers coach, a balancing act is required when it comes to keeping attention on the present while preparing for the future.
“You compartmentalize,” Allen said Thursday at media days. “We know what’s coming next, but we haven’t spent any time dealing with that right now. I have a systematic way of trying to approach that with regards to (director of football operations Mike Doig) and how we’re planning ahead with him, but from a football perspective we’re not talking about anything except what’s ahead of us in Week 1 (against Ohio State).
“But also I can’t have just tunnel vision on things. I have to have a big-picture view of where we’re going, so I just think it’s an exciting time, … but right now the main focus is and the one focus is getting our team ready for fall camp and ready for the Ohio State Buckeyes.”
New Purdue coach Ryan Walters emphasized his appreciation of the Big Ten’s decision to make Boilermakers-Hoosiers one of the conference’s 11 protected rivalries to be played annually under the new scheduling model, which will commence in 2024, noting “We don’t wear red in the building.” Otherwise, however, his gaze is centered on what’s coming this fall.
“My focus right now is on practice one of fall camp and (Week 1 opponent) Fresno State,” the first-year head coach said. “I think if you look too far ahead in the future, you miss what’s right in front of you and this profession, this game, it’s too hard to win as it is to not be solely focused on the task at hand before looking ahead.”
But though the coaches’ focus is on the upcoming season, that of Petitti and the conference office has to be spread around, not only to the preparations for welcoming USC and UCLA, but to potential opportunities for more additions.
At media days, the new commissioner, who took over in May with USC and UCLA already on the way, downplayed the possibility of further expansion.
“The direction I’m getting from leadership, our presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, is to focus on UCLA and USC,” Petitti said. “I believe we have a good plan in motion.”
But his words were overtaken by events just a few hours later Wednesday night, when reports leaked that in 2024 Colorado would return from the Pac-12 to the Big 12, its home until 2010. That move throws the future of the Pac-12 into even further doubt and potentially sends marquee brands like Oregon and Washington scrambling for a new home.
In college sports, change waits for nothing, even with a football season on the horizon.