The Big Ten's new schedule structure for football, to be implemented for the 2024 season when USC and UCLA join the conference, will dissolve divisions and see the top two in the 16-team standings meet in the conference title game, the league announced Thursday.
The Big Ten also unveiled 2024 and 2025 schedules Thursday, announcing a handful of protected rivalries which will meet every year and creating a rotation in which teams will play every conference opponent at least twice — home and away — in a four-year period. The conference's teams will continue playing nine league games per season.
Thus will end the much-maligned East-West divisional format, implemented in 2013, in which the East Division champion has beaten the West Division representative in all nine championship games contested between the sides, including the last five by at least 12 points each.
Among the protected rivalry games was the Indiana-Purdue Old Oaken Bucket matchup. The Boilermakers also have a protected clash with Illinois, whose former defensive coordinator, Ryan Walters, is entering his first season as Purdue's head coach.
Here is the complete list of protected rivalries:
- Illinois-Northwestern
- Illinois-Purdue
- Indiana-Purdue
- Iowa-Minnesota
- Iowa-Nebraska
- Iowa-Wisconsin
- Maryland-Rutgers
- Michigan-Michigan State
- Michigan-Ohio State
- Minnesota-Wisconsin
- UCLA-USC
The Boilermakers will host USC at Ross-Ade Stadium in the first year of the new format, the Trojans' first visit to West Lafayette since 1976. A home game against Ohio State follows in 2025.
Purdue's full schedules for the next two years are as follows:
2024 Home
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Penn State
- USC
2024 Road
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Maryland
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
2025 Home
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Minnesota
- Ohio State
2025 Road
- Michigan
- Northwestern
- Rutgers
- UCLA
Indiana avoids former divisional foes and conference heavyweights OSU and Michigan in 2024 and will host UCLA in Bloomington, setting up an opportunity for the Hoosiers to build some real program momentum if they can put together a bowl season in 2023. It's possible there's no team in the conference whose schedule gets easier in the first year of the new alignment relative to its previous divisional schedule than Indiana.
Should the Hoosiers falter over the next two years, however, they could be in for a brutal time in 2025, when they face the Buckeyes at home, Michigan on the road and also travel to USC.
Here are Indiana's full 2024 and 2025 schedules.
2024 Home
- Minnesota
- Maryland
- Penn State
- Purdue
- UCLA
2024 Road
- Michigan State
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Wisconsin
2025 Home
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Rutgers
2025 Road
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Ohio State
- Purdue
- USC
Kick times, dates and television information for the schedules will be released later.