CHICAGO – Maryland came out looking to pressure the Hoosiers for the full length of the court in the teams' Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup tonight.
Indiana was ready for it.
With point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino acting as the catalyst, the Hoosiers not only broke Maryland's press, but exploited it, getting out in transition at every opportunity in the early going and notching a series of easy baskets to get IU's postseason run off to a flying start. The Hoosiers made their first five shots and led by as many as six in the game's first five minutes, an outstanding beginning for a team trying to make the semifinals of this tournament for the second year in a row.
But Maryland counter-punched and when it did, the Hoosiers had no answer. The Terps controlled the glass for much of the half, grabbing eight offensive rebounds. Meanwhile, they backed off of their press for the most part and when IU had to play in the halfcourt, it had little for Maryland's defense, which held the Hoosiers without a point for 4:51 as the Terps rolled in front with 11 consecutive points. At the break, Maryland leads 34-32 in a battle of the teams which met in the 2002 NCAA Tournament championship game.
The biggest problem for Indiana on offense during its offensive drought (and for much of the half after that) was the Hoosiers' inability to hang on to the ball. Maryland does an excellent job of collapsing its defense into the middle when an opponent gets into the lane and by doing so the Terps not only make it difficult for that player to kick to an open shooter, they also get a lot of steals just with quick hands. Maryland made a series of those plays in the middle part of the half, raking the ball away from Malik Reneau, Trey Galloway, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino. That's partly a credit to Maryland, but Indiana has to be stronger with the ball when it dribbles into traffic – there are kickout opportunities available if the Hoosiers can handle the swiping hands around them a little bit better.
On defense, Indiana simply has to do a better job of communicating. Maryland went 6 for 13 from beyond the arc in the first half and at least three of those 3s were the result of miscommunications from the Indiana defense. Once, Hood-Schifino called out a switch with Trey Galloway too late and Maryland got an open look. It went down. Shortly thereafter, Jackson-Davis tried to pass off a shooter into the corner and yelled for someone to pick him up. No one did and he got a wide-open look. It went down. Later, IU forward Jordan Geronimo left his man to double-team in the post far too aggressively and a simple kick-out pass to Geronimo's man created another open look. It went down. For all of Indiana's defensive prowess at pressuring the ball, the Hoosiers are still not particularly good as a team on that end of the floor and teams have been exploiting their communication most of the season.
The good news for Indiana is Hood-Schifino is playing much better tonight than he did the first time these teams met. In that initial meeting, the freshman phenom was 1 for 14 from the field and turned the ball over four times. He did not make a field goal until less than four minutes remained in a 66-55 loss. Tonight, however, he made his first mid-range jumper just 1:40 into the game, kicking off a half in which he scored a game-high 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Jackson-Davis has nine points and four assists and the Hoosiers ended the half on a nice run after trailing by as many as seven. Maryland did not score in the final two minutes of the half as IU stiffened when the game appeared it might be slipping away.