CHICAGO – Here's something you, the reader, might not know about Penn State: the Nittany Lions are pretty good at shooting the ball from the outside.
If you have watched any of the three halves Indiana has played against the Nittany Lions this season, however, you would absolutely know that. In fact, you could be forgiven for wondering whether Penn State is the best 3-point shooting team in the country, or even in the history of college basketball.
After raining 18 3s on a discombobulated Hoosiers team in a 19-point win in January, Penn State went 5 for 15 from long distance (including making four in a row at one juncture) in the first half today in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, turning an early six-point lead for the No. 3 seed Hoosiers into a 34-26 halftime advantage for the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions.
Penn State is simply a bad matchup for the Hoosiers. Indiana is not great at defending the 3-point line on the best of days – it struggles to communicate on defense at times and that makes defending ball-screens a little dicey – and the Nittany Lions exploit that weakness to the hilt. They move the ball around as well as anyone in the Big Ten and force opponents to rotate correctly again and again. That's a problem for a lot of teams (Penn State had won 7 of 8 games entering today's matchup) and a huge issue for Indiana, which is very good in individual on-ball defense, but only intermittently excellent as a team on that end of the floor. Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, the team's first All-American since 1955, is playing his usual excellent all-around game, scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing two assists. He is a facilitator for his team, but he also looks for his own shot, as he did when he bullied Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis for a possession in the post, likely the first time Jackson-Davis has had that happen to him this season.
But it wasn't only Penn State's offense which caused the Hoosiers problems. The IU offense got off to a good start, with Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson combining for 10 points in the paint in the first four minutes against an undersized Penn State team, but from there the Nittany Lions re-committed themselves to guarding on the perimeter and denying post entry feeds. Instead of working through that defense, the Hoosiers settled, missing a series of contested jump shots, eight field-goal attempts in a row overall and going scoreless for a 5:34 stretch as Penn State scored 13 consecutive points.
Indiana has had a stretch like that in three consecutive games now, twice clawing out it (against Michigan on Senior Day and against Maryland in the tournament quarterfinals Friday night) and once never doing (a 90-68 home loss to Iowa last week). The Hoosiers showed some signs of breaking out of their slump late in the first, cutting a deficit which reached as many as 12 points down to six. One of the key moments came when Indiana got out in transition and Tamar Bates threw a lob to Thompson at the rim. The pass was somewhat behind Thompson and the sixth-year senior had to cock his arm well behind his head to corral it. He caught the ball with one hand and in a single motion threw it down for a thunderous dunk, a spectacular play which by itself got the pro-IU crowd back into the game.
RACE THOMPSON WITH AN ABSURD ONE-HANDED CATCH AND SLAM. pic.twitter.com/fsvJwNcKpc— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 11, 2023
Jackson-Davis then scored twice in quick succession, pushing him into past Don Schlundt and into third place on the IU career scoring list, with those baskets sandwiched around a defensive possession on which Thompson walled-up on Pickett and forced him into a contested fadeaway with the shot clock winding down which was not close to the mark. The Nittany Lions also went somewhat cold from deep late in the half, missing five consecutive 3s to end the half. They are mortal, after all. A word of caution, however: Most of those misses came on open looks and the Nittany Lions are not likely to miss those forever. Indiana just has to do a better job at rotating, communicating and closing out in the second half.