CHICAGO – Indiana does not have good memories of its first matchup against Penn State this season. The 85-66 loss to the Nittany Lions in which the Hoosiers surrendered 18 3-pointers on 31 attempts on the way to their sixth loss in nine games was the nadir of IU's season. At that point, it seemed as though the Hoosiers would not come close to fulfilling the lofty expectations they had set for themselves before the season. The loss also prompted one of the most incorrect tweets of the season, from this reporter.
Honestly, at what point do you opt out the rest of the year if you're Trayce? They're not going to the tournament. What's the point of playing out the string here?— Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) January 12, 2023
Exactly two months later, the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions are meeting again, this time in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center. No. 3 seed Indiana has been a different team since losing that game to Penn State, starting a five-game winning streak with a 63-45 triumph over Wisconsin three days later, and has won 12 of 16 games since that loss to Penn State. That streak helped the Hoosiers earn a double bye into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament and they reached the semifinals for the second straight year with a 70-60 win over Maryland late Friday night, a game in which Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished seven assists, blocked four shots and added three steals. So much for opting out. He's now just six points from moving past Don Schlundt into third place on IU's career scoring list.
The biggest difference between Indiana now and Indiana in mid-January is the clarity of its rotations. When the Hoosiers were blown out by Penn State they were still dealing with the recent losses of point guard Xavier Johnson and power forward Race Thompson to injuries and coach Mike Woodson was still figuring out how to work around that problem. Since then, Thompson has returned to the lineup and Malik Reneau has stepped up in the frontcourt, giving the Hoosiers some improved depth there. In the backcourt, Johnson is out for the season, but Trey Galloway has stepped into his place in the starting lineup and Jalen Hood-Schifino has embraced his role as the Hoosiers' lead guard. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year went just 5 for 15 from the field in the first matchup against the Nittany Lions, but he scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and made big shot after big shot in the win over Maryland, including a game-sealing 3-pointer with little more than two minutes left as the shot clock wound down. Overall, Indiana is a team which is simply more confident and sure of itself than it was in January.
How Penn State has fared since the win over the Hoosiers is more in the eye of the beholder. The Nittany Lions suffered through a difficult stretch of five losses in six games in late January and early February, a string of defeats which threatened to torpedo their NCAA Tournament hopes. Since then, however, they have been arguably the hottest team in the Big Ten, winning 7 of 8 games, including victories over Maryland, Illinois (twice) and Northwestern (twice). Penn State beat the Wildcats 67-65 in overtime in Friday's quarterfinals, holding Northwestern to less than 32% shooting from the floor, including an 8-for-41 (19.5%) mark for the Wildcats' three lead guards, Boo Buie, Chase Audige and Ty Berry. The Nittany Lions will try to limit Hood-Schifino in much the same way, walling up on defense and making everything difficult for him.
Penn State has one of the few guards in the Big Ten who can match Hood-Schifino's athleticism, size and craftiness (and exceed him in the latter). Jalen Pickett, a Siena transfer, is an All-American and one of the best guards in the country, averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and a conference-best seven assists. Penn State's offense mostly runs through Pickett's play-making ability, with a huge proportion of its 3s created when he drives and kicks or backs down a smaller defender into the post and dishes from there, almost like a center would. Indiana struggled mightily against that offense the last time these teams met. Pickett scored just 12 points in that matchup, but rolled up eight assists, catching the Hoosiers out of position over and over again. Indiana has not been great at communication on switches all season and it was flat-out bad that night, with multiple Hoosiers running at the same Nittany Lion, leaving another wide open, on more than a few occasions. Penn State takes the 12th-most 3-pointers in the country and that's a difficult matchup for an Indiana team which is particularly susceptible to good ball movement, even in its latest, more successful incarnation. The Hoosiers are going to have to an excellent job of keeping Pickett out of the lane and Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates will need to do everything they can to keep the Penn State star from backing them down and taking over the game from the block.
If the Hoosiers can accomplish that – a tall order, to be sure, – they might be able to have some success. Penn State does not have a player taller than 6-foot-7 in its rotation except for 6-11 Kebba Njie, who is not much of a rim protector at this point his career. The Nittany Lions will have to contort their defense to deal with Jackson-Davis and that could open lanes for Reneau or Race Thompson to operate on their own in the post. Indiana will likely run its offense through the block as often as possible today and could try to play at a slower pace than the track meet it tried (and partially succeeded) making the game against Maryland.
The Hoosiers have only been to the final of the Big Ten Tournament once in the event's quarter-century history, but they are 3-1 in the tournament under Woodson and 40 minutes from reaching the showcase's pinnacle again.