INDIANAPOLIS – It has become an annual Big Ten tradition: Indiana football facing a conference opponent to start the season.
The Hoosiers have taken on a Big Ten team in their opening game the last three years, beating Penn State in 2020 and Illinois last season and losing to Iowa in 2021. That streak will stretch to four this year and it will feature the most difficult matchup of the bunch: An Ohio State team which came within one point of the national championship game last season.
“Everybody’s excited about the start of the season, but I think when it’s that kind of opponent it all gets raised to another level,” said Hoosiers coach Tom Allen, who has started the season with a conference opponent in five of his seven campaigns as IU’s head coach. “Our team knows that. We understand that. There’s an urgency that our staff has because of it, and fall camp is affected by that in a very positive way. So it’s a challenge we embrace, without question.”
Allen’s inaugural game in his first full season as IU’s coach came against the Buckeyes in 2017. As it will be this year, that game was played at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Indiana led 14-6 in the second quarter and was in front 21-20 with less than five minutes left in the third period, but Ohio State, the No. 2 team in the country to open that season, rattled off the final 29 points.
That was the Buckeyes’ 22nd straight victory in the series, a streak which began in 1991 and has since expanded to 27 straight. Ohio State coach Ryan Day even joked Wednesday he had considered auctioning off for charity the play call for the first snap against Indiana, but decided it might be an NCAA violation.
The Hoosiers will get another chance to end their run of futility against the eight-time national champion Sept. 2, with a potentially raucous home crowd at their backs.
“Man, it’s going to be awesome,” sixth-year senior Aaron Casey said Thursday during Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. “I just can’t wait to walk out in The Rock, seeing the fans, seeing the turnout and just being ready to go.”
The opening matchup against a team sure to be ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP Poll piles extra importance on IU’s fall camp practices, which begin Wednesday, a month before the Hoosiers kick off against the Buckeyes.
Indiana was already counting on those practices to help it incorporate a slew of transfer additions – 22 in all, ranked the 17th-best transfer class in the country by 247 Sports – into its position groups. Among those newcomers is redshirt freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson, brother of former Hoosiers basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is in competition with returning redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby for the starting job.
Regardless of who wins the competition – Indiana will not publicly announce its starter at QB until he jogs on to the field against Ohio State – he will be thrown into the fire against a Buckeyes team ranked 14th in the country in total defense last season.
“Once you pick who that individual is, you’ve got to make sure you’re building everything around them so they can be at their best and be able to be comfortable,” Allen said. “Obviously, whoever it’s going to be is going to be a younger guy that’s going to have to grow up really fast.
“I get it, certain opportunities you have a chance to slowly build up to a game like that. We don’t have that luxury, and so everything is geared around that.”
Though fall camp is still a week away, the Hoosiers’ summer workouts have left them confident their new teammates will be ready to step in right away.
Allen and the IU players who attended media day – returnees Noah Pierre, Jaylin Lucas and Casey – projected an air of confidence and excitement about the challenging opener.
“We’ve been preparing since winter, spring, all summer we’ve been preparing,” said Pierre, another sixth-year senior. “Like Coach Allen says, preparation creates confidence.
“We’re very confident in what we’re going to display Sept. 2.”
Allen is counting on Indiana’s enhanced offseason preparation for the opener to provide dividends regardless of the final score against the Buckeyes.
“Once you get through that and you have that opportunity, man, it really allows you, I think, to have an advantage in Weeks 2, 3, 4,” the coach said.