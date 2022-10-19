Indiana and Kentucky have agreed "in principle" to resume their basketball series in 2025, Wildcats coach John Calipari said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. The series for '25 and '26 still has to be finalized by university administrators.
Calipari did not mention where the games would be played. Location had been a professed sticking point for Calipari in renewing the rivalry because he did not like the way his players were treated during Indiana's court-storming following the Hoosiers' victory at Assembly Hall in the teams' last regular-season matchup in 2011. The Kentucky coach said he is open to playing neutral-site games at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson expressed a desire for the rivalry to resume during a media stop over the summer.
"I'm not going to let it die," Woodson said. "I'm going to stay on [Calipari's] heels about getting the Kentucky-Indiana series back on the table because I just think over the years, that was a hell of a game, going to Lexington and them coming down to Bloomington. It might not be Bloomington and Lexington, but however we can get it done, I'll take it."
The Hoosiers and Wildcats played annually from 1969 until 2011. The last regular-season meeting came Dec. 10, 2011, when Hoosiers forward Christian Watford hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat the then-No. 1 and undefeated Wildcats 73-72, one of the most iconic moments in recent college basketball history.
Since then, the teams have met in the NCAA Tournament twice, with Kentucky exacting revenge on Watford's Hoosiers in 2012 on the way to a national championship and Indiana defeating Kentucky 73-67 in the 2016 round of 32.
The Wildcats won 16 of the last 21 regular-season meetings between the teams and lead the all-time series 32-25.