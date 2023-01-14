At each of his games, Wisconsin freshman guard Connor Essegian takes a moment to look around and soak in the atmosphere and the crowd. He has wanted to play in the Big Ten for most of his life and now he’s getting his chance.
This afternoon, the Fort Wayne native and Central Noble product will, for the first time, be able to take in that moment at Assembly Hall before his 18th-ranked Badgers play Indiana.
“I feel like at IU that could hit a little different, just being in a place I grew up knowing and everyone always wanted to play there,” Essegian said. “Walking out on that floor for the first time I feel like is going to be a great opportunity and experience.
“It’s definitely something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.”
Essegian is less than a year removed from leading the Cougars to the first semistate title in program history. He set Central Noble, Noble County and NECC career scoring records and cracked the top 10 in Indiana high school basketball history with 2,526 career points. Last season, he finished fourth in Indiana Mr. Basketball voting, behind now-Purdue guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and Hoosiers freshman CJ Gunn.
Despite those accolades, Essegian was not heavily recruited by Indiana or Purdue. He insists, however, he has found the perfect fit with the Badgers and there won’t be any extra motivation when he faces the Cream and Crimson today.
“I’m here at Wisconsin for a reason and this is where I’m supposed to be, and there’s really not any doubt that I’m in the right place,” the 6-foot-4 Essegian said. “I’m just going out there and playing another basketball game.”
Just 15 games into his first collegiate season, Essegian has already begun to demonstrate why Wisconsin was the right place for him. Though he was originally unsure how much he would contribute this season – “My first practice in the summer, it was brutal, it was a pretty good beating on me, and I wasn’t sure what to expect coming into this year,” he said – he has built a role as the Badgers’ top bench scorer, pouring in 10.3 points per game and shooting 45.6% from 3-point range, sixth in the Big Ten.
He has become enough of a threat to catch the attention of the league’s coaches.
“In the Michigan State game, I heard Tom Izzo say, ‘Don’t let him shoot the ball again’ as I was walking by,” said Essegian, who went 3 for 4 from long range and scored 13 points in a 69-65 loss to the league-leading Spartans on Tuesday.
“To be able to hear him say that in person and being able to shake his hand – just playing names and coaches, like Tom Izzo, that I’ve looked up to and always wanted to be on the court at the same time, just names that are greater than anyone can think about and just compete against them is a huge blessing for me. … (Playing in the Big Ten) is everything I expected and more.”
Essegian’s emergence has been a significant factor in Wisconsin’s ability to defy expectations early in the season. The Badgers (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten), who shared the league title with Illinois last year, were picked to finish ninth in the conference after losing star guard Johnny Davis and his 19.7 points per game to the NBA.
Instead, they started 11-2 – one of their only losses in that span was a 69-68 overtime defeat to No. 3 Kansas, in which Essegian scored a career-high 17 points – and 3-0 in conference play before dropping back-to-back contests to Illinois and Michigan State in the last week.
Now, the Badgers face a reeling Hoosiers team that has lost six of its last nine games after a 7-0 start and, at 1-4 in Big Ten play, holds a share of last place with Minnesota.
Indiana (10-6 overall) is coming off an 85-66 loss to Penn State on Wednesday in which the Nittany Lions made 18 3-pointers.
The Hoosiers have given up 80 points in three straight games for the first time since February 1998 and are searching for answers defensively with starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson sidelined because of injury.
“We got guys who have been here before and have gone through it,” Hoosiers junior guard Trey Galloway said. “We just need older guys, including myself, to step up and lead the younger guys. … We have to find ways to bring the younger guys with us and lead by example.
“We’re not doing as good as we can and we need to step that up.”
One of the Hoosiers’ top priorities on the defensive end will likely be to avoid giving Essegian the type of open looks that permitted Penn State’s Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk to hit seven 3-pointers apiece Wednesday.
The former Cougar will have to deal with not only IU’s defense, but also the throng of well-wishers who will come to see the native Hoosier face the Hoosiers.
“I can only imagine how many people are going to be there,” Essegian said. “My phone’s been blowing up a little bit. … I have a pretty big group I’m blessed to have.”