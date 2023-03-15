Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis were named first-team All-Americans by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) on Wednesday.
Both players were also first-team selections for the Associated Press and Sporting News All-America teams, the other two voting organizations used to calculate consensus All-American honors.
Edey becomes Purdue's second consensus All-American in as many years, following in the footsteps of former teammate Jaden Ivey, who now plays for the Detroit Pistons. It's the first time in modern history the Boilermakers have had a consensus All-American in back-to-back seasons with different players, though the late Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan (2017) and Carsen Edwards (2019) accomplished the feat two years apart.
A 7-foot-4 Canadian, Edey averages 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks, ranking sixth nationally in scoring and second in rebounds. He also leads the country with 26 double-doubles. His eight 30-point, 10-rebound performances are the most in a season in 20 years (NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin are closest with seven each). He had back-to-back such games against Ohio State and Penn State in the semifinals and finals of the Big Ten Tournament, helping Purdue to its first championship in the event since 2009 and garnering Most Outstanding Player honors for himself.
Edey has already been named Sporting News national player of the year and Big Ten player of the year.
Jackson-Davis joined Edey as a first-team selection on all four All-American teams used to calculate consensus honors. He is Indiana's first consensus first-team selection since Victor Oladipo in 2013.
The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball enters the NCAA Tournament with averages of 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks. His scoring average is on pace to be the highest for a Hoosier since Eric Gordon (20.9 points per game in 2007-08), his rebounding figure is the highest since Steve Downing (15.1 in 1972-73), and his block number would be the most since Dean Garrett (2.7 in 1987-88).
Jackson-Davis is Indiana's career leader in rebounds and blocks and is third in scoring, trailing only Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford. His 48 double-doubles are fourth on IU's all-time list, trailing Alan Henderson in third by one.
This is the first season the Hoosiers and Boilermakers have had a consensus All-American in the same year since 1993, when Cheaney was a first-team pick and Glenn Robinson was a second-team selection for Purdue. It's the first time since 1936 both teams have a consensus first-team All-American – Indiana's Vern Huffman and Purdue's Bob Kessler were honored that year.