Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue center Zach Edey were selected to the John Wooden Award National Ballot, a group of 15 players who are candidates for the Wooden Award All-American Team and the Wooden Award Trophy.
Jackson-Davis and Edey are the only major-conference players to average at least 20 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks this season.
The 7-foot-4 Edey averages 22.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting better than 60% from the field. He ranks ninth nationally in scoring and second in rebounds. He also leads the country with 23 double-doubles.
Edey leads the Big Ten in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage and is on pace to become the second player in Big Ten history and the first since Ohio State's Gary Bradds in 1963-64 to lead the league in all three categories.
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring (20.3 points per game), rebounds (11.1), and blocked shots (2.8). He is tied for the team lead with 103 assists. Indiana's all-time leading rebounder and shot-blocker is on pace to be the first Hoosier to average more than 20 points since Eric Gordon in 2007-08. His rebounding numbers have not been produced by an IU player since Steve Downing (15.1) in 1971-72.
Voting for the Wooden Award will take place from March 13-20 and voters take into consideration a player's entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The finalists for the award will be announced March 29.