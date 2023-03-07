Purdue basketball players have been referring to Boilermakers center Zach Edey as the best player in the country all season and Tuesday the 7-foot-4 junior received recognition indicating some outside the program hold him in similar esteem.
The Toronto native was named Big Ten Player of the Year by the Associated Press and, separately, by the conference's voting panel of media and coaches. He is the fifth Boilermaker to win the award and the first since the late Homestead product Caleb Swanigan did so in 2017. Edey became the first player in more than half a century to average at least 21 points and 13 rebounds in Big Ten games.
In addition to his Player of the Year honors, Edey was named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News, an honor he shared with Indiana big man Trayce Jackson-Davis. Both of those players were also unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections and members of the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team.
"He didn't go through what everybody else went through in terms of the recruiting," Purdue coach Matt Painter said January in explaining Edey's success. "He wasn't a dominant player. ... No one told him he was going to be the next coming. No one told him he was going to be an All-American or Big Ten MVP. That was never in his thought process. He just listens to coaches and tries to take it in and he works on his game. It's that simple."
Jackson-Davis is second in the league behind Edey in scoring (21.9 points per game to 20.5) and rebounding (12.8 to 11 per contest) and leads the league in blocks (2.8 per game to Edey's 2.3). Indiana's all-time leading rebounder and shot-blocker is the program's first first-team All-American since Cody Zeller and Victory Oladipo in 2013. He is a two-time All-American after being named a third-team Sporting News selection in 2021.
"I can't say enough about Trayce Jackson-Davis," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said after the Hoosiers beat Michigan on Sunday. "He's had a stellar, stellar career here at Indiana, but he's still got a lot of basketball left."
Among those honored Monday were a pair of local products in Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer, who was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection for Purdue, and former Central Noble Cougar and current Wisconsin Badger Connor Essegian, who was named to the conference's All-Freshman Team.
Loyer is Purdue's second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game and also averages 2.5 assists. Essegian, the 11th-leading scorer in the history of Indiana high school basketball, is the Badgers' No. 2 scorer at 11.9 points per contest and is shooting close to 39% from 3-point range.
Purdue's regular-season conference championship – the Boilermakers finished three games clear of the field for their first outright title since 2017 – was enough to earn Painter co-Big Ten Coach of the Year honors from the AP, sharing the award with Northwestern's Chris Collins. Collins won the league's media and coaches vote by himself after taking a team picked to finish 13th to a second-place finish.
Also getting recognition was Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the conference's coaches and media. The five-star recruit averages 13.4 points and 3.8 assists and led the Hoosiers to win at Purdue on Feb. 25 with a season-high 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting. He is the first Hoosier to win Freshman of the Year since Noah Vonleh did so in 2013-14.
Hood-Schifino was also an AP second-team All-Big Ten pick and a third-team selection by the conference's coaches and media.
Reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith, who has started at point guard all season for Purdue, joined Essegian on the league's All-Freshman Team and was named honorable mention all-conference along with Loyer.
Smith averages 10 points, shoots better than 41% from 3-point range and dishes 4.2 assists against only 1.9 turnovers per contest. He is second in the league in free-throw percentage at 87.5% (Northwestern's Boo Buie leads at 87.6%) and 12th in steals at 1.2 per game.