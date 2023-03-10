CHICAGO – There are few teams which have had less success than Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers are just 15-24 in the event since its inauguration in 1998, the second-worst winning percentage of the 11 teams which have participated in each of the first 25 iterations of the tournament. IU is ahead of only Northwestern, which is 10-25.
One of the other teams which has a lower winning percentage in Big Ten Tournament play, however, is Maryland, the Hoosiers' opponent today in the tournament quarterfinals. Since joining the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season, the Terrapins are 3-7 in the conference tournament and have not won the event or even reached the final. Indiana has also never won the tournament and has been to the final just once.
But in Mike Woodson's first season leading the Hoosiers, Indiana had one of its most successful conference tournaments in recent memory, roaring back from a 17-point deficit to beat Michigan in the second round, topping No. 1 seed Illinois in the quarterfinals and then playing eventual champion Iowa to a draw in the semifinals before Jordan Bohannon's 30-foot banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer broke the Hoosiers' hearts. Maybe the arrival of Woodson, who did not participate in a Big Ten Tournament as a player for the Hoosiers from 1977 to 1980, can be the start of a new era of success for IU in the conference's postseason showcase. Woodson made clear Thursday when he addressed the media he believes it can be.
Indiana, which earned a No. 3 seed in the tournament bracket, can take another step in that direction today during its matchup with sixth-seeded Maryland in the quarterfinals. History is against the Hoosiers, however: They have been the 3-seed three times in the Big Ten Tournament and have lost in their first game on all three occasions: 1999, 2007 and 2008.
More recent history bodes poorly for IU, as well. The Hoosiers lost to Maryland in the only matchup between the teams this season, a 66-55 defeat at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, on Jan. 31 in which Indiana shot just 38% from the field and 3 for 11 from 3-point range. Having a particularly poor game that night for Indiana was point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who went 1 for 14 from the field and turned the ball over four times in the worst performance of the Big Ten Freshman of the Year's season. Hood-Schifino has made his mark this season with pull-up jump shots from 16-20 feet and none of them were falling against the Terps, despite some open looks. At the time, it was difficult to watch him continue to throw up bricks, but the confidence it took for him to keep shooting, sure the next one would fall, has served him well for the most part this season and it's that self-assuredness which could ensure the moment is not too big for him in his first postseason collegiate game.
Maryland put the clamps on Indiana in the second half especially in the teams' first matchup, holding the Hoosiers to 32% shooting and getting 20 points from dynamic guard Jahmir Young, a Charlotte transfer who earned All-Big Ten honors this season. Indiana led early in the game and matched the boundless energy with which the Terrapins play at home – Maryland went 16-1 at the Xfinity Center this season and was the only Big Ten team to go through its league schedule undefeated at home – but it felt more like an Archie Miller Era game for the Hoosiers in the final 30 minutes, as they struggled to hit anything outside of five feet. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, though his counterpart, Maryland sophomore big man Julian Reese, finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in his own right. Reese is still somewhat raw, but he's 6-foot-9 and extremely efficient around the rim, shooting nearly 64% from the floor. He has the athleticism and length necessary to bother Jackson-Davis in the post more than some bigger centers can.
One key for the Hoosiers in this game: How healthy is Race Thompson? Thompson had looked less than 100% since returning in late January from the knee injury he suffered against Iowa on Jan. 5, but against Michigan in the regular-season finale on Sunday, the sixth-year senior scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double since before the injury and looked much springier and more energetic than he had in previous weeks. He has insisted he's healthy, but Jackson-Davis knows better.
"He's a huge part of what we do," Indiana's All-American big man said. "He says he's good to go and all this stuff, but he's been really battling. He's been with (Indiana trainer) Timmy G(arl), doing stuff of that nature just to get his body right to be out here, and he's giving it his all every time he's out here."
Was Thompson's performance against Michigan a sign he is getting closer to 100% health or an outlier fueled by adrenaline and a desire for a victory on Senior Day? Indiana obviously hopes it's the latter.
Neither of these teams is dealing with particularly high stakes in this tournament. Both are already locked into NCAA Tournament bids and even a tournament title likely won't improve their stock too much (Indiana could be as high as a No. 3 seed in March Madness if it wins the whole thing this week and will likely be a No. 5 or 6 seed if it loses to the Terps tonight). But a win today would still be consequential for IU, which ended the regular season in rather dubious fashion with a 22-point loss to Iowa at home and then a 75-73 overtime win over the Wolverines at Assembly Hall in which the Hoosiers had to overcome a 41-15 Michigan run in the middle 20 minutes of the game. This tournament is Indiana's last chance to establish some consistency before it begins what it hopes will be a foray deep in NCAA Tournament play. For now, the Hoosiers are a decidedly high-ceiling, low-floor outfit.
Tonight, IU will have to match the energy of a Maryland team which is already in a groove after easily dispatching No. 14 seed Minnesota, 70-54, in the second round Thursday, a game in which Donta Scott scored 20 points and the Terps out-rebounded Minnesota 31-22. Indiana has had trouble getting off to good starts at times this season and Maryland will probably try to throw the first punch. The postseason starts now. Is Indiana ready?